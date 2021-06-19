WWE Hell In A Cell 2021: 2 things that shouldn’t happen at the event and 3 things that should – Roman Reigns’ rematch, Charlotte Flair wins title?

WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 is shaping up to be an exciting pay-per-view. The card is still strong, with three title defenses scheduled for Sunday night. Rhea Ripley will put her RAW Women’s Championship on the line against Charlotte Flair. Bianca Belair will look to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Bayley.

And lastly, Drew McIntyre will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. Additionally, Alexa Bliss will face Shayna Baszler in a Single’s Match.

Due to last-minute changes, WWE’s creative options are understandably limited. However, there are still a few booking decisions that would work better in the long run. Now that the live crowd is set to return soon, the creative need to churn out engaging storylines. Hell in a Cell pay-per-view can set the groundwork for crucial rivalries well in advance.

Here, we will discuss some things that should happen at Hell in a Cell 2021 and things that shouldn’t. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#3 Should happen at WWE Hell In A Cell 2021: Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship rematch

Roman Reigns will face Rey Mysterio SmackDown's go-home show before Hell in a Cell

In a shocking turn of events, WWE decided to move the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio to tonight’s SmackDown. Both superstars will lock horns for the world title in a Hell in a Cell match on the blue brand. As a result, the pay-per-view now has only four matches scheduled for the night.

As of this writing, there are no concrete reports about the real reason behind WWE's decision to reschedule the match. Unless there is an emergency, the company should look to book Reigns in a title rematch at Hell in a Cell. He is one of the most popular superstars in WWE today, and his absence could adversely affect viewership.

The Hell in a Cell match between Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio could end in a no-contest on SmackDown tonight. Jey Uso has helped Reigns before. Last week, Jimmy Uso looked visibly inclined towards standing with his family.

Dominik Mysterio always stays in his father's corner, and constant provocation could lead to him interfering in the match. The same can be said for The Usos. Even if Rey Mysterio wins via disqualification, he won't get the title, and that would be the perfect way to book a rematch at Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

As mentioned before, this should only happen if the situation allows. Especially if their match at SmackDown doesn't end with a clean victory for either of them. If severely uncontrollable circumstances are restricting them from keeping this bout at Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, it would be unfair on our part to demand a rematch.

