WWE SmackDown Preview: Controversial finish to Hell in a Cell match, former Universal Champion to be squashed by debuting star? (June 18, 2021)

We are all set for WWE SmackDown's final episode before the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. The blue brand will feature a major match between Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio. In addition to an in-ring debut, the show will also see two ‘kings’ battling it out for a crown.

In this article, we will take a look at events that can transpire on WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 WWE SmackDown to feature Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio inside Hell in a Cell

Roman Reigns will look to defend his Universal Championship on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown Superstar Rey Mysterio recently took to Twitter to demand that he didn't want to wait until the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view to get his hands on Roman Reigns. Instead, he wished to challenge the Universal Champion for his title on SmackDown itself, and the latter surprisingly agreed.

The feud between Reigns and the legendary luchador kickstarted on WWE SmackDown when The Usos got their title shots against The Mysterios. Jey and Jimmy Uso came close to losing their second match against the champions, which prompted Reigns to brutally interfere. He first took Rey Mysterio out of the equation by slamming him with the steel steps.

Reigns then turned his attention towards Dominik. The Tribal Chief showed no mercy as he laid out a devastating attack on one half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Reigns’ brutality even prompted Jimmy Uso to leave the ring. The following week, Rey Mysterio returned to challenge the Universal Champion to a title match inside Hell in a Cell.

Sunday. Friday. Any day.

Makes no difference to me.



It'll be my pleasure to disgrace what's left of your family name tomorrow night inside Hell in a Cell!



My Special Counsel @HeymanHustle will handle the paperwork.



I’ll PERSONALLY handle the warfare! @WWE #Smackdown https://t.co/DSzd33gluA — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 18, 2021

Now that this match has been moved to SmackDown, there are a few interesting possibilities for WWE to explore. The match could end in no-contest if things go out of hand, allowing Reigns and Rey Mysterio to meet in a rematch at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. It will also be interesting to see if Jimmy Uso helps his brother and his cousin stand tall despite the limitations of the stipulation.

It is highly improbable that the Universal Championship will change hands on WWE SmackDown tonight. If Reigns picks up a clean victory over Rey Mysterio, then we might not see him compete at Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Sunday.

As of this writing, there are no concrete reports about WWE’s decision to remove the Universal Championship match from Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. However, it will undoubtedly draw a lot of attention towards SmackDown’s main event this week.

