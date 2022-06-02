Hell in a Cell 2022 - 3 Possible surprises - Seth Rollins' former WWE opponent costs him the match

Hell in a Cell 2022 is a very strange premium live event. It does not feel nearly as grand as the events that preceded it. For one, all of the matches are from the RAW side of things.

Also, without Roman Reigns, the single biggest draw in the company, the build just seems a tad underwhelming. This is where we at Sportskeeda come in.

In this article, we shall look at 3 potential surprises that could make Hell in a Cell 2022 very entertaining. Feel free to suggest your twists and turns in the comments section. Also, share your thoughts about our suggestions too.

Mind you, these are just a few booking ideas from our end. There is no certainty that they will happen. That said, if they do, the event will certainly be talked about for a very long time. These are recommendations for the writing team, in case the script is not yet set in stone from their end.

#3 Elias helps Ezekiel win the match against Kevin Owens?

Wait, what? Yes, it is easy to Photoshop the image like you can see, but how can Elias, the person, possibly show up at Hell in a Cell 2022 if Ezekiel is performing? All you need is a man with a similar build and a realistic-looking beard to cause the distraction.

Just when Kevin Owens is about to pick up a big win, Elias could show up and ask the question every single WWE fan wants him to ask! Who wants to walk with the minstrel of sports entertainment? This causes confusion that allows Ezekiel to win big. Kevin Owens can afford another loss. He is a made man already.

Hey, it could potentially allow this storyline to continue for a few more months. It's clearly entertaining and the fans seem to be digging it.

#2 Ciampa joins Judgment Day

Ciampa is a great wrestler. We all knew that long before he ever arrived on RAW. Sadly, that's not enough to keep the audience engaged. He will need some kind of gimmick, some kind of character for fans to stay interested.

When AJ Styles, Liv Morgan, and Finn Balor team up to take on Judgment Day, could Ciampa potentially show up to help the dark collective win big? With his unique, mysterious look, he would be the right fit for the faction. Hell in a Cell 2022 could be the site where Edge embraces him into the fold in a big way.

#1 Bray Wyatt returns to WWE at Hell in a Cell 2022 and costs Seth Rollins the match

Of all the releases that have happened in WWE in recent times, Bray Wyatt was perhaps the biggest surprise. A cryptic Tweet recently indicated that he may be on his way back to professional wrestling.

There are only two places a star of his magnitude could work. A return to WWE wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility. Imagine a return at Hell in a Cell 2022, where he takes Seth Rollins down. This frees Cody Rhodes to take on new opponents, which Rollins and Wyatt feud all the way to SummerSlam.

