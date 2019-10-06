Hell in a Cell 2019 Preview: PPV to end controversially, 1 Huge title change expected (October 6th, 2019)

Welcome to Hell!

Welcome to Hell....in a Cell preview! This one is a bit odd because it may be the shortest preview that we've ever done. It's even more surprising considering that it's a PPV and we have just four matches as a whole.

That's right - one of the bigger B-PPVs of the year has just four matches as a whole. Since that is the case, this will be a very short article. Let's take a look at the four important matches that made it to the card.

Seth Rollins (c) vs The Fiend - Universal Championship Hell in a Cell match

Becky Lynch (c) vs Sasha Banks - RAW Women's Championship Hell in a Cell match

Bayley (c) vs Charlotte Flair - SmackDown Women'sChampionship match

Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan vs Erick Rowan & Luke Harper

Without getting much further, let's take a look at each match at WWE Hell in a Cell and dissect things.

#4 Bayley (c) vs Charlotte Flair - SmackDown Women's Championship

Bayley vs Charlotte Flair

In a rematch from WWE Clash of Champions, Bayley will be defending the SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair. In the opening match of SmackDown on FOX, Bayley teamed with her best friend Sasha Banks to take on former rivals Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

While The Man and The Queen were anything but friendly to each other, they did team up perfectly well and managed to secure the victory after Charlotte Flair submitted Bayley. That submission was enough to earn her a title shot and it seems appropriate that the two horsewomen will be going head-to-head again.

It's going to be a really interesting match-up and a very different one from the last time around. This time, expect a longer and more technical bout with bursts of energy from both superstars, particularly Charlotte Flair.

