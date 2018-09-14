Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Hell in a Cell 2018: 3 Reasons Why Brother Nero Will Probably Return

Tristan Elliott
Top 5 / Top 10
14 Sep 2018

Brother Nero has made the lone appearance in WWE so far

The chances of Brother Nero making another WWE appearance looked unlikely as soon as Matt Hardy was sidelined indefinitely by injury. Despite seeing Jeff Hardy use a steel chair to fend off Randy Orton this week, fans have been given little indication that Hardy's character may soon transform into Brother Nero.

Developments over the past week have however significantly improved the chances that we will see the character, at least in some form during the Hell In A Cell PPV. So here are the top three reasons why the character will make an appearance this Sunday.

#3 The Character Has Proven Appeal

Brother Nero has a unique look

In case you forgot, the Brother Nero character was made famous during Jeff's last run in IMPACT wrestling. The character formed part of a successful tag team with his brothers Broken character. Brother Nero has appeared just once in the WWE, a brief cameo during 'The Ultimate Deletion'. WWE fans did however demand to see more of the character due to the popularity of his brothers Woken character and the potential storylines the two could share.

The Brother Nero character has already been tried and tested during Hardy's time in Impact Wrestling and the importance of this cannot be understated. It has provided Vince McMahon with the evidence that the character can succeed and means that his company will not be taking a risk in changing Hardy's persona this Sunday.

