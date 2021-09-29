5 WWE theme songs that should return

The theme songs in WWE are a key component to a WWE superstar. They set the tone and get fans' attention. Sometimes they get the fans to join in singing or humming the song.

Some theme songs stand the test of time, like Stone Cold Steve Austin's glass-shattering entrance. Or even The Rock's 'if you smell' spine-tingling entrance. If they're memorable, the WWE Universe will want the particular anthem to stick around.

That being said, here are five WWE superstar theme songs that should return.

#5 Drew McIntyre's 'Broken Dreams' WWE entrance music should return

TWC - #BigDaddyCiampa @TheWrestlingCov Drew McIntyre stated on #WWEBackstage that he wants the “Broken Dreams” song entrance for WrestleMania. He thinks the lyrics are a perfect fit. Drew McIntyre stated on #WWEBackstage that he wants the “Broken Dreams” song entrance for WrestleMania. He thinks the lyrics are a perfect fit. https://t.co/LCqqyt4KGH

"Out of time, so say goodbye. What is yours, now is mine. And I dream broken dreams..." you know the rest. Drew McIntyre's 'Broken Dreams' theme song left a mark on the WWE Universe. It even left a lasting impression on The Scotsman, who has been calling for its return. The former WWE Champion had the song as his theme for two years between 2010 and 2012.

There's nothing wrong with Drew's current theme, but 'Broken Dreams', lyrically, has a big part to play. It tells the story of broken dreams coming true and doing whatever it takes to make them a reality.

Drew spoke with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes about its possible return in September 2021:

"Yeah – I say it all the time in every interview I get asked, which is almost every interview, eventually it’s going to happen. I imagine it’s going to be in a bigger event, it might be as part of a package – we did that in NXT, prior to my match with Bobby Roode when I won the NXT title, we used a part of it and people were absolutely buzzing. I see it more like as a combination like Edge did just at SummerSlam there, with the Brood into his new music. If we could use it in some capacity at the beginning, cutting into the war pipes, which is more suitable for who I am today." Drew McIntyre said (h/t Inside The Ropes)

The suggestion McIntyre made about mixing his current theme with his old theme could work a treat. Until then, we'll hold tight until we can finally sing the lyrics to 'Broken Dreams'.

