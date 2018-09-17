HIAC 2018 : 5 interferences that might happen

HIAC is bound to be loaded with interferences

Hell in a Cell PPV is about to commence in a few hours from now at AT&T center, San Antonio, Texas. Eight matches have been set for the show, of which two are advertised as Hell in a Cell matches.

Hell in a Cell being a B-PPV and two big events, i.e. Super Showdown and Evolution are next in line. Hence, clean finishes would be rare, so as to prolong the fueds to the above mentioned events. Hell in a Cell has the potential to be an overbooked mess as half the roster not featuring on the card, might interfere in the matches.

In this article, we would be going through the various possibilities of interference that might occur during the event.

Honourable Mentions : Nakamura in AJ Styles vs Joe

AJ Styles and Samoa Joe would be fighting for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship while Shinsuke Nakamura is the current United States champion and is currently directionless and without a fued.

While everyone would be expecting Nakamura to interfere in Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton match but at present Nakamura has no beef against on Orton and he has already beaten Jeff in the past.

Although, he was never able to take off the championship from AJ Styles, which is enough motivation for him to cause AJ the title and ambush him and restart their fued, but this time, it would be for the United States championship and Nakamura would be the champion.

