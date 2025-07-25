  • home icon
High Chief to return to WWE after 154 days to cost Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility 

By Love Verma
Published Jul 25, 2025 01:52 GMT
Roman Reigns could be in big trouble at SummerSlam [Image credits: WWE on YouTube & star's Twitter (X)]

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is going to be an epic night to witness. The card is already fully stacked, and this time, the Biggest Party of the Summer will turn into a two-night spectacle. Talking about Roman Reigns, the OTC is set to be in a tag team match with Jey Uso against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Soon after the match was made official, fans were speculating about major scenarios that might unfold in this bout. One of the assumptions is that the High Chief, The Rock, may return at the upcoming Premium Live event to cost the OTC and the YEET Master in the tag team showdown.

If the Final Boss shows up on the first night of SummerSlam, it will be his first appearance on WWE television in 154 days. He last appeared at Elimination Chamber 2025, where John Cena turned heel and joined forces with him.

Since then, there have been only references to the People's Champion but no physical presence. SummerSlam already promises to feature gigantic surprises every year, which makes the Rock's return at the show a realistic possibility.

The reason why the High Chief can cost the OG Bloodline member could be due to his secret connection with Seth Rollins' faction. In the absence of the Visionary, Paul Heyman is searching for a new leader for the group. It won't be a bad thing if Triple H's creative team discloses the Brahma Bull as the real mastermind behind it.

By costing the former Undisputed WWE Champion, the Final Boss can not only solidify his status as the newest leader but can also set the stage for Roman vs. The Rock in WWE.

Real reason behind Roman Reigns' WWE SummerSlam tag team match seemingly revealed

Due to Seth Rollins' real-life injury, the plans for Roman Reigns were also affected. However, fans were happier with the prospect of the OTC in a singles match against Bron Breakker rather than a tag team clash against BronSons.

The rationale behind this booking is seemingly revealed now. According to the latest reports, WWE views Reigns vs. Breakker as a potential WrestleMania main event match.

This could be why the company doesn't want to waste the buzz surrounding their match at the Biggest Party of the Summer and only hinted at a showdown. This allows them to induce more excitement among fans for a future clash between the new Big Dog and the Tribal Chief.

Love Verma

Edited by Jacob Terrell
