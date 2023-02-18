WWE Elimination Chamber is set to take place this Saturday night in Montreal. It is the first stop on the Road to WrestleMania and looks like it will be a rather memorable one.

Five matches have been confirmed for the Elimination Chamber at this moment in time. With the latest episode of SmackDown in the rare view, fans are strapped in for a night of unforgettable action. With two chamber matches on offer, it should be a PLE with the right mix of brutal spots and in-ring masterclasses.

As is the case with every show, some contests are more appealing than others. We look at four matches that we think will stand out at WWE Elimination Chamber and explore the reasons for the same.

#4 Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley

The mixed tag team match between Edge, Beth Phoenix, and the two main stars of The Judgment Day should be a fun and chaotic affair. The chances of shenanigans, interference, and just straight-up fights in the ring make it a potential sleeper hit at Elimination Chamber.

Edge and Phoenix have had issues with Finn Balor and company for a while now. The Rated-R Superstar brought his wife to neutralize the Rhea Ripley problem, who will be a force to be reckoned with on the opposite side of the ring. His history with Balor should also result in a great exchange.

Throw in the possibility of Dominik Mysterio being a prat, Rey Mysterio emerging to keep The Judgment Day at bay. With the wild sequences we will get between the men and the women involved, we have an exciting contest on our hands. All may rise for the heels on Saturday, but also in applause for how good the match ends up being.

#3 The Women's Elimination Chamber match

Bianca Belair will welcome any of these women as her next challenger

Six women will do battle for the right to become the No. 1 Contender for the RAW Women's Championship at the Elimination Chamber PLE. The talent in the match will be sure to elevate it, and we should see some good action.

Asuka, Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, and Carmella offer the perfect mix of power and agility. As such, expect some great spots and a thrilling finale when the underdogs get eliminated.

Like Bianca Belair, the WWE Universe will be watching with keen interest to see who emerges with the opportunity of a lifetime. We are backing either Asuka or Rodriguez to do it, but it's anyone's game.

#2 The Men's Elimination Chamber match

This match should not be slept on!

For the first time in WWE history, the United States Championship will be defended inside the brutal chamber. Austin Theory will put his title on the line against Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Montez Ford, Bronson Reed, and Damian Priest, which is a very interesting lineup.

It's fantastic to see a mix of superstars from the main event and the mid-card here. The likes of Ford and Reed getting to show what they can do in a high-profile singles title match is some good booking from WWE. The action should be mad, with some daredevil spots from Rollins and Gargano and some brutal shows of strength from Reed and Priest.

Theory has his work cut out for him and will have to be at his resourceful best to survive the five challengers. This is his biggest test as US Champion, and he will be looking to ace it and walk into WrestleMania with the title around his waist.

#1 Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship)

WWE @WWE



Don't miss @SamiZayn preps for the Elimination Chamber, explaining in both English and French why it is brutal.Don't miss #WWEChamber on Feb. 18 only on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network elsewhere. .@SamiZayn preps for the Elimination Chamber, explaining in both English and French why it is brutal. Don't miss #WWEChamber on Feb. 18 only on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network elsewhere. https://t.co/lrfq1BLySp

We don't need words to describe this big match. Roman Reigns taking on Sami Zayn is without question the champion's most intense title match to date. While he has fought the likes of Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre, things are way more personal with SZ.

Indeed, Zayn is the one who crippled The Bloodline and sent Reigns into madness. As such, things should be heated from the opening bell itself, with The Tribal Chief looking to destroy his opponent in front of his family and his country.

There are so many ways in which this could go. From the former Honorary Uce winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Jey Uso turning on his dawg, all eyes will be on this contest. The hype this matchup has dwarves everything else on the card. Place your bets on this one being a show-stealer at the Elimination Chamber.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes