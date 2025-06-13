Hikuleo may not debut on WWE SmackDown alone

Over the past few years, fans of The Bloodline Saga have been waiting for the debut of Hikuleo in WWE. The former NJPW Strong Champion has been signed with the Stamford-based promotion for almost a year, but has yet to make his debut.

Earlier, there were reports that suggested Hikuleo may debut in the NXT brand first and then transition to the main roster. Meanwhile, according to the latest report, the 34-year-old star could be backstage in the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

There are even speculations of him joining the side of the Solo Sikoa faction after Jacob Fatu officially betrayed the former NXT North American Champion at Money in the Bank. However, it's conceivable that Hikuleo may not debut on the blue brand alone but instead bring Lance Anoa'i with him.

For those unaware, Lance has also signed with the Sports entertainment juggernaut already, but he was previously sidelined with an injury. However, there is no current report regarding the arrival of the 33-year-old star.

Surprisingly, WWE may plan to bring the former MLW World Tag Team Champion to SmackDown along with Hikuleo. This move will enable the company to create a significant impact among fans and generate more buzz for the Bloodline Saga.

It's important to note that Nick Aldis has already announced that Jacob Fatu will be present on SmackDown this week. So, it's possible that Solo Sikoa may confront the Samoan Werewolf, leading to Hikuleo and Lance making their presence felt.

They could both destroy the Samoan Werewolf and become official members of the new Bloodline faction. However, these are only assumptions and speculations for the Friday Night show.

It remains to be seen what plans the Stamford-based promotion has for the fans, and whether Hikuleo will finally make his debut in the promotion as part of the family drama.

What if Hikuleo joins sides with Jacob Fatu on WWE SmackDown?

Although this scenario is unlikely to unfold, another possibility for Hikuleo's debut could see him teaming up with Jacob Fatu on the blue brand. This could unfold if the former NJPW star aids the United States Champion and stands against Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo.

It's obvious that Solo is frustrated by his WWE MITB loss, especially after the interference from Jacob was the primary reason for it. This means that when the United States Champion appears on SmackDown, he indeed gets confronted by Sikoa.

The former Ula Fala holder will attempt to seek vengeance for the betrayal. At that time, when the numbers game would be against the Fatu, Hikuleo could make his debut on WWE SmackDown and help the Samoan Werewolf to overpower the new Bloodline.

This could be a way for the Triple H-led promotion to have the 34-year-old star debut as a heroic character.

