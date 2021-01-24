"History always repeats itself" - Natalya comments on alliance with Tamina & their family history

Natalya - AKA Natalya Neidhart - has taken to twitter to remind the WWE Universe of the importance of her's and Tamina's shared family history.

In the recent tweet, which included photographs of several legendary tag teams associated with both herself and her tag team partner, Natalya emphasized the impact the teams in question had held on wrestling history and how the pair will be "just as loved, celebrated and remembered."

Here is what Natalya had to say in her tweet:

I know I speak for @TaminaSnuka when I say how happy she is that history always repeats itself. With my careful guidance I will make us just as loved, celebrated and remembered as our family alliances before.

Of course, Natalya is referring to her's and Tamina's storied family history within the wrestling business.

Natalya is the daughter of Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart, as well as the granddaughter of the legendary Stu Hart and the niece of Bret 'The Hitman' Hart. Along with Owen Hart, Bret, Jim and The British Bulldog would form the iconic stable known as The Hart Foundation.

Tamina, on the other hand, also comes from a family that is rich in wrestling history. She is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka.

Natalya - "I'm the best of all time"

In a video interview from behind the scenes of last week's SmackDown, Natalya referred to herself as "the best of all time" while building hype around her association with Tamina and the implications it may hold for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship picture in the weeks to come.

Interestingly, Natalya's statement may have some legitimacy behind it. The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently revealed on Twitter that she was the "winningest" woman in WWE history, having wrestled in her 1500th match.

Given that Natalya is one of the most experienced stars on the WWE roster, and that both she and Tamina have wrestling-royalty blood running through their veins, it's likely they will be a serious force to be reckoned with on WWE TV.