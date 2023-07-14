History to repeat itself at SummerSlam: Could WWE be looking to end 7-year long rivalry?

For many WWE stars, SummerSlam is the ultimate conclusion to their epic rivalries. Last year’s event saw Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar put their 7-year-long feud to a close at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Fans might witness the end of another epic rivalry at the biggest party of the summer this year.

The rivalry in question is between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor. The two are reportedly set to collide at SummerSlam 2023. That might be the last time fans get to witness the Visionary and the Demon Prince take on each other. The two have been feuding over the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW for months.

Finn Balor and Seth Rollins first crossed paths on the main roster seven years ago. They met to determine the inaugural WWE Universal Champion at SummerSlam 2016.

Balor won the title but at the cost of his shoulder. He was forced to vacate the title in a segment that also featured Mick Foley and Stephanie McMahon the next night on RAW.

Unfortunately for Balor, his main event push took a hit the same night he won his first world title in WWE. Though he challenged for the top prize on multiple occasions, Balor failed each time in his quest to reclaim the richest prize in sports entertainment. It remains to be seen if he can turn the odds in his favor this time.

When is SummerSlam 2023 taking place?

SummerSlam 2023 comes to Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on August 5. The biggest part of the summer will feature some of the biggest names in the business, including Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare challenged Brock Lesnar to a rubber match during an in-ring promo segment this past Monday on RAW. WWE announced that the Beast will be on the red brand next week to answer the challenge.

Some of the matches for the upcoming premium live event are expected to be announced this week on SmackDown.

