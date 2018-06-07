Hits and misses from this week's RAW and SmackDown (June 4-10, 2018)

The pace for MITB was surely set this week!

Alan John CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2018, 18:40 IST

Balor soar to new heights this week

We are well and truly on our way to the next PPV, i.e Money In The Bank, and things are shaping up nicely for the upcoming event.

This week's RAW and SmackDown Live have really set the tone for what could be one of the most exciting MITB events in recent memory.

We saw new No.1 contenders named for the RAW tag-team titles, Asuka showing that she is the very same dangerous woman by beating Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in a handicap match, a masterclass from both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair and Finn Balor soaring to new heights by making a statement at the expense of Kevin Owens.

But just like every week, there were some Superstars and segments that left us asking for more. Now with less than two weeks left for Money In The Bank, it's high time that WWE gets it right with these situations to deliver a memorable event.

On that note, let's have a look at the hits and misses from this week's RAW and SmackDown Live.

Hit: Elias

Elias is certainly getting the push he deserves

For a major part of his time in the main roster, Elias has been in feuds to get other Superstars over. But the losses he suffered has not affected his popularity amongst the WWE Universe one bit.

Every week the Drifter cuts some awesome promos, which are accepted wholeheartedly by the fans who just can't resist cheering for him and say what actually WWE stands for.

But now it seems Elias is getting the push he deserves and he has been on a roll in the past few weeks. A clean victory over Bobby Roode was followed with an attack on the Intercontinental champion, Seth Rollins and the Drifter has made it very clear he wants the gold.

This week was all about keeping the momentum going for Elias and he did it in a big way. Nothing matters the most than pinning the champion and Elias got it done. There is some controversy as to how he got the win as it was clearly a match that did not have any NO DQ stipulations.

Nonetheless, this victory has surely cemented Elias as a threat to Rollins' reign as IC champion and it has surely set up an interesting clash at Money In The Bank.