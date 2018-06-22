Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Hits and Misses from this week's RAW and SmackDown Live (18-24 June, 2018)

This week was characterized by the celebration of Rusev Day!

Alan John
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2018, 16:41 IST
944

Enter ca
What a win for the Super Athlete!

It was an exciting Money In The Bank PPV as there were many changes that took place on Sunday. We had two winners for the briefcase from the red brand and Alexa Bliss became the third person to cash in on the same night to win the RAW Women's Championship.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

So there were many questions that needed to be answered on this week's RAW and SmackDown Live and well some of them got answered. We found out that Ronda Rousey will be away for some time but her eyes are certainly set on the big prize on RAW. We also learned what are the plans for the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and a No.1 contender for the WWE title and the cancellation of Monday Night Rollins.

While the attention has clearly turned to the next PPV, Extreme Rules, there were some Superstars and segments that were right on target, while some that seemed a little confusing.

So let's dive into the Hits and Misses from this week's RAW and SmackDown Live.

Hit: Sanity

<p>
What a debut it was for this trio

Finally, the chaos is here. And we couldn't be more relieved. The trio of Eric Young, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe finally made their debut, something the WWE Universe had been waiting for a long time.

And what a debut they had! The trio showed how dangerous by making a statement on the former SmackDown Live tag-team champions the Usos. Even though they were scheduled to have a match against the Usos, the trio were attcked first and yet emerged on top against one of the best tag-teams on the roster.

Personally, I would have wanted them to have a match and have their debut prolonged for some time, but this is huge. SAniTy can be the best medicine to an ailing tag-team division on the blue brand that has been a bit directionless at the time. Even though there is an abundant amount of talent like The Bar, The Usos and the champions Bludgeon Brothers, it has been going nowhere.

Even though the champions are about to start a feud with Daniel Bryan, we can soon expect SaNity to be in the mix for the gold.

Fingers crossed on this one!


