Home invasion, AJ Lee involvement & more - 3 things CM Punk and Drew McIntyre can do to make their feud more personal

Weeks after week, the tension between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk is escalating in the Stamford-based promotion. Even, during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Second City Saint expressed his eagerness to wrestle The Scottish Warrior inside the squared circle, adding fuel to their rivalry.

Beyond their on-screen clashes, both wrestlers are engaging in a war of words on social media, intensifying anticipation among fans for their impending showdown. Meanwhile, in this article, we'll explore three ways CM Punk and Drew McIntyre can intensify their feud even more personally in the forthcoming weeks:

#3. Drew McIntyre drags AJ Lee in his promos

Expand Tweet

One of the potential ways to escalate the feud between McIntyre and Punk personally is for The Scottish Psychopath to drag the latter's wife, AJ Lee, into his promos. As the real-life spouse of CM Punk, involving Lee in their storyline could add a deeply personal element to their rivalry. Fans would be intrigued by the potential chances of Lee again engaging in a WWE storyline.

Drew has already taken shots at The Voice of The Voiceless by dragging the former Divas Champion during Pat McAfee's show.

Besides this, in the past, involving family members has heightened excitement among fans in feuds. For instance, the buildup to AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe for SummerSlam in 2018 saw their families getting involved, which added emotional depth to their rivalry. Similarly, bringing in AJ Lee could add an exciting new dimension to the McIntyre vs. Punk feud.

#2. A home invasion angle could help intensify the feud

Expand Tweet

Home invasion angles have historically been a captivating storyline device in professional wrestling. Utilizing a home invasion angle could indeed escalate the rivalry between Punk and McIntyre. The probable scenario could see the former Royal Rumble winner orchestrating an invasion at the residence of The Best in The World.

In this angle, McIntyre could ambush Punk at his home, blindsiding him and instigating a chaotic and destructive confrontation. The visual of McIntyre overpowering Punk in his own house would intensify the personal nature of their feud.

Furthermore, involving AJ Lee in this angle, perhaps witnessing the attack firsthand, would add an emotional layer to the storyline, amplifying the stakes and animosity between the two stars.

#1. CM Punk targets the failures of Drew McIntyre

Expand Tweet

CM Punk has repeatedly thwarted Drew McIntyre's opportunities over the past few months. However, a significant motivation for McIntyre's recent villainous turn has been his tendency to shift blame onto others for his failures.

To further intensify their feud in a personal manner, CM Punk could begin ruthlessly highlighting McIntyre's shortcomings and failures. The Straight Edge Superstar has repeatedly mentioned McIntyre losing the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania XL in five minutes and 46 seconds in the past few weeks.

It's plausible that fans may witness more brutal verbal attacks from Punk aimed at exposing McIntyre's failures in upcoming episodes of Monday Night RAW.

This tactic could serve to enrage McIntyre further and deepen the animosity between the two rivals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback