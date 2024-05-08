What did Drew McIntyre say about CM Punk's wife AJ Lee during their current WWE feud?

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk's upcoming rivalry is unfolding rather excellently. Fans already know that this feud is going to be a thrilling experience, and will be one that goes down as one of 2024's top rivalries.

The storytelling has been theatrical. It showcased McIntyre trying to caution Seth Rollins for being too obsessed with The Bloodline, but forgetting that McIntyre himself was obsessed with CM Punk. This led to him shoving the World Heavyweight Championship in Punk's face, the Second City Saint assaulting him, and finally, Damian Priest cashing-in the Money in the Bank contract to end The Scottish Warrior's reign within minutes.

So far, the feud was kept till their professional lives. Punk cost McIntyre a match, McIntyre took shots at CM Punk during WWE RAW, but the boundary kept getting pushed. Now, The Scottish Warrior has moved over to bringing in their personal lives into the feud, and made a statement regarding Punk's wife, AJ Lee, during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, that the Second City Saint will not take kindly:

"Do I seem like the average troll? I'll tear you apart physically, and if I wasn't married I'd take your girl too."

WWE will need to wait until CM Punk is medically cleared before turning this into a full-fledged rivalry. Punk tore his right triceps during the Royal Rumble Men's match, and is still recovering.

CM Punk has an answer for how the feud with Drew McIntyre will end

Drew McIntyre isn't having the best of time in WWE with CM Punk around. Punk cost him the #1 Contenders Match for the World Heavyweight Championship and The Scottish Warrior had to pull out of the King of the Ring tournament for not being medically cleared.

Now, it seems that CM Punk plans on making the situation worse for McIntyre, especially with his plan for how the rivalry will end:

"It ends with me breaking his face. This isn't me being a nice guy anymore. This is about him taking time out of my career. This is about him potentially ruining a WrestleMania moment for me."

Drew McIntyre was scheduled to go up against Finn Balor during the first rounds of the King of the Ring tournament but was replaced by Jey Uso once he pulled out.

