Horror-themed gimmicks highlighted, LA Knight & John Cena unite - 5 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

It has been another slow week in terms of new content added on-demand to WWE Network and Peacock. While the weekend ahead will see a decent chunk of programming made available, the current week was somewhat dry.

RAW Talk streamed on both platforms on Monday Night immediately following the red brand's show on USA Network. Additionally, a week-old episode of NXT was made available in some markets on Tuesday. Other markets are lucky enough to receive the show just one day after it first took place.

Wednesday was slightly busier. A month-old episode of Monday Night RAW arrived, and so did an episode of WWE's The Bump. The Halloween-themed show featured The Boogeyman, Shotzi, Scarlett, Zelina Vega, and Grayson Waller. Lastly, This Week In WWE was added to the archives on Thursday.

Five full-length programs are currently planned to arrive over the course of the weekend. This includes a new compilation highlighting spooky superstars, a new in-ring program, and more. What's set to arrive on-demand?

Below are five shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#5. The SmackDown LowDown will be available

A new episode of The SmackDown LowDown is on the way. The popular show will be available on-demand, with the newest edition being accessible around noon EST on Saturday, October 28.

For those unaware, the series features analysts Matt Camp and Megan Morant. The pair breaks down the action from Friday Night SmackDown the prior night. Additionally, three interviews from the arena are spliced in throughout the program.

This past week's show featured three interviews with a plethora of stars. LA Knight was the first to chat. Next was the entirety of the Latino World Order, which includes Rey Mysterio, Zelina Vega, Santos Escobar, Carlito, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. Lastly, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory were interviewed.

#4. WWE Main Event & #3. SmackDown, two shows that aired recently will arrive

Expand Tweet

Two shows that aired on other platforms will soon be arriving on both WWE Network and Peacock. Main Event and SmackDown initially aired on Hulu and FOX, respectively, but were not immediately available elsewhere due to contractual rights with each respective network.

WWE Main Event from October 12, 2023, will become available on-demand on Saturday, October 28. The opening bout saw Nikki Cross battle NXT's Kiana James. The main event featured Akira Tozawa battling NXT's Axiom.

Friday Night SmackDown from September 29, 2023, will arrive on Sunday, October 29. The show featured LA Knight uniting with John Cena ahead of the Fastlane Premium Live Event.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream

Axiom on NXT Level Up.

A new episode of NXT Level Up is scheduled to stream this weekend. The show will stream live immediately following SmackDown on FOX at 10 PM EST on Friday, October 27. However, it will not be available on-demand for some subscribers.

As a reminder, NXT Level Up is available instantly for international subscribers who use the WWE Network. Peacock subscribers, on the other hand, have around two weeks before they can see a show after it first streams.

This week's episode is another shorter than usual one, as it will feature just two matches. The main event will see Axiom and Riley Osborne in a rematch from a highly touted bout several weeks ago. The other match on the show will feature Jacy Jayne battle Izzi Dame.

#1. The Best Of WWE will return

Expand Tweet

The final new addition to this list is a new episode of The Best Of WWE. The series features compilations covering specific subject matter that differs from episode to episode. This time around, the subject matter fits in perfectly with the spooky season.

The Best Of WWE: Horror Icons will arrive on both streaming platforms beginning later today on Friday, October 27. The show is expected to arrive by 10 AM EST, though the actual point at which it becomes available can sometimes vary.

While the exact lineup of the compilation is not yet known, it is expected to feature some of the spookiest wrestlers in the company's history. This likely includes Bray Wyatt, The Undertaker, Kane, Shotzi, Alexa Bliss, Kevin Thorn, and Ariel, among others.

Which show are you most excited to watch on WWE Network and Peacock? Sound off in the comments section below!

