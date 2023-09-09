How did 33-year-old WWE star respond to major announcement involving John Cena? Looking into irreverent shot fired after SmackDown

John Cena will return to SmackDown next Friday. The Cenation leader will be the guest on Grayson Waller's talk show segment, set for the September 15th episode of the blue brand. The segment was made official during WWE SmackDown this week.

Waller himself made the announcement while on commentary for Austin Theory’s match against LA Knight on SmackDown. The arrogant Aussie claimed Cena will finally get the Grayson Waller rub. He also posted his reaction on Twitter after the segment was made official.

John Cena and Grayson Waller are no strangers to each other. Waller interrupted him during an in-ring promo segment at Money in the Bank in London. Cena was in the middle of demanding a WrestleMania in the United Kingdom when he was interrupted by the 33-year-old star.

Waller cut a heel promo in which he said the UK crowd didn’t deserve a WrestleMania, but his country (Australia) did. He then delivered a cheap shot on Cena and tried to take him out, but got humbled with an Attitude Adjustment instead.

It remains to be seen how Cena’s upcoming interaction will go down next week on Friday Night SmackDown.

Was John Cena on SmackDown this week?

To answer the question, no. Cena didn’t work the September 8, 2023, SmackDown because he was in India for WWE Superstar Spectacle. The 16-time World Champion had a blockbuster tag team match with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins against Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Cena has been advertised for back-to-back episodes of SmackDown, with his first appearance in two weeks set for September 15th. The Hollywood star’s filming work has been put to a halt due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes.

We’ll have to wait to see what John Cena has in store for the WWE Universe when he appears next Friday on the blue brand.

