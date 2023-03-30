How did AEW Dynamite seemingly mock savage Roman Reigns roast? Here's what you might have missed

The latest AEW Dynamite show seemingly gave a throwback to Roman Reigns' struggles as a babyface in WWE. A sentence delivered by AEW World Champion MJF refreshed the memories of wrestling fans.

On the road to No Mercy 2017, John Cena and Roman Reigns cut a promo to hype their clash during an episode of Monday Night RAW. The moment was unforgettable as both stars continuously attacked each other on the mic. Former RAW General Manager Kurt Angle oversaw the proceedings during their heated exchange.

Reigns initially struggled with his lines, even forgetting some, giving Cena the upper hand in the verbal altercation. Mr. Hustle, Loyal, and Respect then delivered one of the most savage lines from the now-infamous promo.

"Congratulations. It took you five years to get a half-way decent promo, but I am about to shrink you down to size," said Cena.

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, similar words were spoken by MJF. He confronted 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry following the latter's victory over Matt Hardy.

The Salt of The Earth was unhappy about Perry interrupting his Re-Bar Mitzvah a week ago. Jack spoke at length about Friedman's narcissistic ways. The world champion replied:

"Congrats. But it took you only four years to learn how to talk."

Perry lost his cool when MJF referenced his girlfriend Anna Jay and questioned his manhood. He attacked the world champion with a flurry of strikes. A dazed MJF managed to slide out of the ring right before the second Clothesline from Perry connected.

MJF seemingly called out Roman Reigns and The Bloodline a while ago

The recent AEW Dynamite episode isn't the first time MJF has seemingly tried to mock Roman Reigns.

Following his title defense against Bryan Danielson at AEW Revolution, he had some interesting words to say in front of wrestling pundits like Bryan Alvarez to show how he is the best in the wrestling business.

"I don't need a whole group backing me. I don't need somebody in my ear advising me what to say, how to walk and how to talk. There is nobody, and I mean none, none, none, on my level."

While AEW will look to continue MJF's rivalry with Jack Perry in the lead-up to Double or Nothing in May, Roman Reigns is scheduled to fight Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. Both Rhodes and Perry have massive backing from fans to dethrone the biggest heels in the wrestling business.

