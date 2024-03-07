How did Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman become friends? Exploring the authentic story of their union

In light of the news of Paul Heyman's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024, it's hard not to look back at his career. With over 38 years of experience in the industry, there are so many spectacular moments to revere. However, his most memorable time was when he served as the manager of The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar. But how did they get paired together? And when did they become good friends?

Their incredible partnership began during Lesnar's early days as a pro wrestler. Having just graduated from the amateur wrestling scene, Lesnar was known for his big overpowering presence. When The Beast started moving into professional wrestling, he was originally given the role of the big bad heel. Something both he and wrestling legend and good friend Taz didn't like.

As Lesnar recounted in his book ''Death Clutch,'' Taz believed that The Beast was part of a new age of wrestlers. So, he introduced him to Paul Heyman. After that, Paul E got involved with Lesnar's next two dark matches, making them instant friends. From there, Paul Heyman became Lesnar's biggest advocate and pitched him as The Next Big Thing to Vince McMahon. The rest, as they say, was history:

"[Taz] took me over to meet Paul Heyman. As you know, Paul is writing this book with me, so it's kind of funny talking about him, but this is where we became instant friends. I didn't know Paul from Adam, but he got involved in my next two dark matches. Paul went right to Vince McMahon and went to bat for me. All of a sudden the machine started getting ready for me. I was told I was needed at WrestleMania in Toronto, and I'd be wrestling during the Fan Axxess convention. Next thing I know, Paul is pulling me aside, all excited, and says. 'We're starting on TV the day after Mania.'" wrote Lesnar

The two clearly are good friends to date. There can be no denying that their time together in the company as "The Beast Incarnate" and his "Advocate" will go down in history as one of the greatest partnerships of all time. One that extended even beyond the squared circle.

Paul Heyman will be joined by Bull Nakano in the Hall of Fame Class of 2024

WrestleMania XL weekend will be a special one for Paul Heyman. After all, after nearly four decades of service in the wrestling industry, he will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in a city that is close to his heart: Philadelphia. He stands out as the headliner, but he won't be entering those hallowed halls alone.

Yesterday, WWE announced that Joshi wrestling legend Bull Nakano will also be part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Nakano is a key figure in the world of pro wrestling. Her battles with Alundra Blayze were the stuff of legend, and she has likely served as an idol for many members of today's women's division, both in WWE and in other promotions.

In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 40, WWE will surely announce more names as part of the 2024 Class. Fans around the world will be excited to see who else joins the cream of the crop.

