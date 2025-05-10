How can Charlotte Flair become WWE champion again before end of May? Exploring the chances

Charlotte Flair made a surprise return on the May 9 episode of SmackDown in Dayton, Ohio, after being off TV since her WrestleMania 41 loss to Tiffany Stratton. The Queen didn’t waste any time making her intentions clear — she’s coming back for gold.

However, before she could get far into her promo, the crowd erupted in boos. The 14-time World Champion stumbled through the start of her message and then snapped, telling the fans they didn’t deserve to see the greatest wrestler of all time. As the boos grew louder, she threatened to walk out — and did just that.

As Charlotte made her way backstage, she ran into Jade Cargill, who didn’t hold back. Jade told Flair that her time was up and she had to start from the bottom again. But the real twist came moments later when The Goddess, Alexa Bliss, stopped The Queen for a private chat. She said, "Let's chat." Bliss had just returned earlier in the night, after being away for 69 days, teaming up with Zelina Vega to pick up a win against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. The brief interaction between Lil Miss Bliss and The Queen hinted at something brewing.

Right now, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, aren’t active as The Miracle Kid Liv is away shooting for the film Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. Her filming is set to wrap up on May 16, with a return to the U.S. expected the next day. She’ll miss at least one more episode of RAW, but could be back in time for Saturday Night Main Event on May 24 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

This is where Charlotte Flair and Bliss come in. If they decide to join forces and challenge Liv and Raquel for the Women’s Tag Team Titles at SNME or even the following week, they could walk out as champions by May end.

It’s a fresh pairing with big-name power, and with the champions lacking momentum due to Liv’s absence, The Queen and The Goddess have a strong shot at grabbing gold before the end of May. However, right now, these are just speculations, and only time will tell how things play out.

Is Nick Aldis angry at Charlotte Flair?

Charlotte Flair caused quite a stir on WWE SmackDown when she walked out of the show after being booed by the crowd during her promo. The Queen warned the fans to stop jeering or she’d leave—and she kept her word.

As she made her way backstage to exit the arena, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis confronted her, urging her to stay and calling her actions unprofessional.

But Charlotte Flair was done for the night and asked to be taken to the airport. Aldis seemed visibly frustrated as The Queen refused to back down and walked out anyway.

With tensions rising, there's now speculation about whether Aldis is angry and could take action against Charlotte Flair for leaving the show against his wishes. This bold move by Flair could have consequences in the weeks ahead.

