How can Randy Orton return at WWE Survivor Series 2023 without competing in WarGames? Analyzing the potential

The anticipation and excitement for Randy Orton's return is running high among fans as we approach the final edition of WWE RAW before Survivor Series: WarGames. Many believe that The Viper will make his comeback tonight, especially after recent special stat connections to Randy Orton.

However, if Orton doesn't make his return on tonight's show and the company announces LA Knight or somebody else as the fifth member of the men's WarGames match, there is still a possibility that might lead to the return of The Apex Predator at the upcoming premium live event.

The potential scenario that might unfold could see Orton directly making his return in the aftermath of the WarGames match. This would happen if Cody Rhodes' team suffers a beatdown from The Judgment Day after emerging victorious in the match. To save them, Orton might make his presence felt and rescue Team Cody Rhodes from the villainous faction.

Through this scenario, the company could keep LA Knight in the team as the fifth member and still make the return of Randy Orton at Survivor Series. Also, considering Orton is coming back after a long time away, it is important for the company to take extra precautions.

For those unaware, Survivor Series 2023 is set to take place on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold on tonight's edition of WWE RAW and whether The Viper will make his comeback or not.

Fans thrilled for a confrontation between Randy Orton & Rhea Ripley

Since the buzz of Orton's return against The Judgment Day, fans seem to be thrilled not just for a match between these two factions but for a confrontation between Rhea Ripley and The Viper. The reason behind this anticipation is The Eradicator's previous actions, where she attacked even male roster members of the Stamford-based promotion, including Solo Sikoa, Luke Gallows, and even Dominik Mysterio.

On the other hand, Orton is known for making no distinction between male and female stars, having RKO'd the likes of Stephanie McMahon and Beth Phoenix in the past. This has led fans to anticipate a showdown between Rhea Ripley and The Viper, with many believing that Randy Orton would not hesitate to strike even against the Women's World Champion.

If this confrontation takes place on tonight's edition of WWE RAW, it is sure to generate massive buzz among fans.

