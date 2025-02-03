How can Triple H save Gunther from another loss at WWE WrestleMania? Exploring potential way out

Triple H has a task on his hands ahead of WrestleMania 41. Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble and hinted at facing Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 this past weekend.

The King of Kings has a huge responsibility when it comes to booking The Ring General at The Showcase of The Immortals this year. When it comes to being a champion, Gunther is one of the most dominant in recent history. He held the Intercontinental Championship for 666 days and has held the World Heavyweight Title for 184 days (and counting) since winning it at SummerSlam 2024.

However, if Jey Uso faces Gunther in Las Vegas and The King of Kings decides to pull the plug on the 37-year-old's reign, this could look very bad for the Austrian wrestler. Last year, the Imperium leader lost the Intercontinental Championship to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL.

While Gunther has been presented as a dominant force in his championship reigns, losing two consecutive title matches at WrestleMania could damage his momentum badly. Thus, The Game may have only one option to prevent this from happening.

That is by making him drop his title at the Elimination Chamber PLE. As noted above, Jey has expressed his desire to conquer Gunther in Las Vegas. In line with this, the reigning champion could appear on RAW tonight and announce that since he had already defeated the OG Bloodline member in the past, it'd be an easy job for him at 'Mania.

Hence, to test himself, he could announce his participation in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Since the chamber match has six participants, a defeat will not damage The Ring General's character as much as a WrestleMania loss can. However, the angle is speculative at this point.

Gunther is a big fan of Triple H's long-term planning

It is no secret that every superstar on the roster has been happier than before ever since Triple H took over the creative duties of the company. Being a former wrestler himself, talents feel The Game understands and manages them better compared to the previous regime.

In an interview with Metro last year, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther praised Triple H's long-term planning and discipline.

“He [Triple H] always supported me and saw something in me. In general, I think he is somebody that [sic] is very disciplined when it comes to his long-term goals with certain people and sticking to them. I don’t know if I would be here without ever being more or less connected with Triple H in that sense,” he said. [H/T: Cageside Seats]

The erstwhile Walter was last seen in action at Saturday Night's Main Event, where he successfully defended his title against Jey Uso.

