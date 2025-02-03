"Oh sh*t, oh sh*t" - Jey Uso recalls humbling Royal Rumble win; says he was dumbfounded after throwing John Cena out

2025 men's Royal Rumble match winner Jey Uso recalled the moment he eliminated John Cena to earn a championship match at WrestleMania 41. Main Event Jey shocked everyone by pushing off the soon-to-be-retired legend to win the match.

Many expected Cena to win the Rumble after Logan Paul surprisingly eliminated CM Punk, who was the favored victor. With Paul, Jey, and Cena left as the final three, the YEET Master beat the odds to have another shot at the World Heavyweight Championship in Las Vegas.

Speaking on Nightcap with NFL legends Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco, Jey Uso was asked about his thoughts when he won the Royal Rumble. It was a humbling experience for the 39-year-old star, who still couldn't believe he pulled off the victory.

“Oh sh*t, oh sh*t. I’m sitting in the ring, and I’m telling you, when I pushed him off, I just watched him. Oh sh*t, oh sh*t. I won the Royal Rumble," Jey said. [H/T Fightful]

While the win divided the internet, Jey Uso was on cloud nine and ready for the next chapter of his career. Jey's popularity remains at an all-time high based on live reactions at the Royal Rumble, as well as his merchandise sales.

What did John Cena tell Jey Uso after his Rumble win?

Following his triumphant victory at the Royal Rumble, Jey Uso shared a moment with John Cena, who put him over by raising his hand inside the ring. The two stars also exchanged pleasantries, with many wondering what Cena told Jey.

Here's what the short conversation was about:

"(Cena said) 'Before we start getting to rocking, I'm happy for you, Uce.' I enjoy the little real things that happened in there that slide through. I take it to heart. I never would've thought it would be John Cena and me, the final two. His ass almost got me twice in there, but glad though. I'm very glad it was John Cena," Jey said on Nightcap [H/T Wrestling, Inc.]

Cena is in the final year of his in-ring career, aiming to win his 17th world championship. Despite failing to win the Royal Rumble, the Cenation Leader has declared himself for the Elimination Chamber match to determine the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

