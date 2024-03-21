How can WWE guarantee a memorable return for AJ Lee? Exploring ideal scenarios

For almost a decade, WWE fans have wanted to see former Divas Champion AJ Lee make her much-anticipated return to the company.

With her husband, CM Punk, now back in WWE, many fans are hoping she, too, will follow him back to where they made their name.

While reports made earlier today stating that recent news on her potential return was false, this didn't stop fans from getting into creative overdrive. If the former Divas Champion decides to return to the company, there are many angles and storylines that she could be part of.

With WrestleMania around the corner, anything is possible, and there are three ways WWE could handle her comeback.

One potential way for her to return could be to aid Bayley at WrestleMania 40. The winner of the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match is currently against the odds, with IYO SKY and Damage CTRL beating her down weekly. Therefore, The Role Model could seek help from AJ, who is also a close friend outside of the ring.

The former hugger is currently the favorite to capture the WWE Women's Championship from IYO SKY at WrestleMania. While seeing AJ come to Bayley's help would be great, Lee has always thrived as a heel therefore, we could potentially see her make her return on the SmackDown after 'Mania with her attacking the new champion.

Lastly, a pairing that fans have wanted to see on-screen for many years is AJ Lee and CM Punk. The couple has always been fairly private about their real-life relationship, but with how much love the fans have for the pair of them, WWE may look to have them on-screen together once again as the company's biggest power couple.

Current WWE star on AJ Lee's influence

Having been a major player in the early 2010s, AJ has been a big idol for many of the women who are on the rise today.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, the former NXT Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez, talked about how she saw herself in AJ Lee when she was growing up.

"She [AJ Lee] was the first Divas I saw that made me feel like I could become a WWE Superstar. One of my first favorites was Kelly Kelly, and I do not look like Kelly Kelly. So when I saw AJ Lee, she was like 5 foot, Hispanic, Puerto Rican, tomboy. She didn’t look like all the other Divas that you saw. I really related to that," said Perez.

Roxanne Perez will look to make some history of her own in the coming weeks as she will take on Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship at Stand and Deliver on Saturday, April 6.

