The summer of 2017 was quite eventful for the RAW tag team division, with Cesaro being at the center of the action due to his team up with Sheamus.

Meanwhile, former Shield teammates Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) and Seth Rollins had just reunited for the first time since the stable's break up in 2014.

Moreover, they entered into a rivalry with the then WWE RAW Tag Team Champions, The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro). It was a dream rivalry for many fans, and they were excited to see the battle between two of the most successful WWE tag teams of all time.

After weeks of buildup, the two teams collided for the first time at the SummerSlam pay-per-view. It was a hard-hitting encounter and probably one of the best tag team bouts of 2017.

In the final moments of the match, Dean Ambrose planted The Celtic Warrior with a Dirty Deeds. He then pinned Sheamus for the three count to earn an emotional victory for his team.

However, the rivalry didn't end there as the two teams faced each other again at the next No Mercy pay-per-view.

How did Cesaro lose his teeth at No Mercy 2017?

At No Mercy, Ambrose and Rollins put their tag titles on the line against Sheamus and Cesaro. As expected, the two teams tore the house down with their outstanding performances. The bout even bettered their previous SummerSlam encounter.

However, a miscalculated move became the infamous highlight of this match. At one point during the contest, Dean Ambrose took control of the Swiss Cyborg.

The Lunatic Fringe took his opponent into a corner for a high-damage move. He catapulted Cesaro into the turnbuckle, who accidentally hit the edge of the LED post instead. The move led to a very gruesome injury for the Swiss Superman.

Unfortunately, two of Cesaro's front teeth got knocked out in this incident. They got launched into his upper gums (up to three to four millimeters) causing a lot of trouble for Cesaro. He immediately received medical attention from WWE's health personnel, who examined the seriousness of Cesaro's injury.

However, the multi-time tag team champion once again showed his lion-hearted bravery and continued with the match till the end. The injury kept troubling him for a long time. For his complete recovery, Cesaro had to wear a tooth brace for the next two years.

On August 28, 2019, Cesaro revealed to his fans that he had fully recovered from his dental injury. Here's the tweet,

After almost two years, I can enjoy the best fruit again... pic.twitter.com/ngtfY2tLm4 — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) August 27, 2019

2021 has proven to be one of the best years of Cesaro's WWE career.

Cesaro has been on the receiving end of a huge push lately. After years of negligence, the WWE management has finally given fans what they want by pushing Cesaro.

He has been a part of some high-profile feuds recently, colliding against the likes of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. At WrestleMania 37, The Swiss Superman defeated the Messiah to pick up his first singles WrestleMania victory.

The duo are still not done feuding. Both Rollins and Cesaro recently participated in a highly competitive match at WWE Hell in a Cell, where The Architect outsmarted his opponent with a roll-up victory.

