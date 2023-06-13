Since returning to WWE and RAW, Chelsea Green has been a welcome yet petulant addition to the roster. Her character always wants to speak to the manager and wants to get opportunities she hasn't earned.

Throughout her career, Green has been very close with many stars, including a tag team partner. On the latest episode of RAW, The Hot Mess wore some ring wear that would be familiar to eagle-eyed wrestling fans. So which real-life friend did Chelsea Green honor with her gear in her match with Becky Lynch? It turns out that the former Knockouts' Champion wore gear similar to that of her best friend, Deonna Purrazzo.

As seen in the tweet below, both sets of gear are primarily black with hints of pink and light blue.

The ring attire is also a call back to when Green and The Virtuosa tagged together in IMPACT Wrestling as VXT. The duo won the Knockouts' Tag Team titles before Chelsea Green's contract expired.

She then made a return to WWE under the command of Triple H. In the mean time, Purrazzo has been the backbone of the Knockouts' division.

Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo have a long history together

While the two besties are currently in different promotions, they have been side-by-side several times. Inside the ring, the two women competed in a fatal four-way match at All In in 2018.

The bout also featured Tessa Blanchard and Madison Rayne. Rayne is now a part of AEW while Blanchard hasn't joined a major promotion since leaving IMPACT. The two then both signed with NXT. Chelsea Green had a longer run while The Virtuosa had sporadic matches.

Once they were released by WWE, they joined forces in IMPACT as VXT and won the women's tag team titles. The partnership lasted for a brief spell as Green was back with IMPACT for about a year.

Her departure would then be referenced several times when Purrazzo's opponents would mention that "her friend" wasn't around anymore.

Ring attire can be random, but in some instances, it can be meticulously planned. Kevin Owens and Tommy Dreamer have worn polka dots numerous times in homage to Dusty Rhodes.

Stars like Damien Priest, Sasha Banks, Rey Mysterio, and others have worn outfits inspired by Eddie Guerrero. Green must have dusted off some old ring attire from her time alongside Purrazzo in VXT.

Will the current IMPACT Knockouts' Champion return the favor for Green?

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes