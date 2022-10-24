How close was Rhea Ripley to getting fired by WWE?

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest stars in WWE today. Even before she joined the main roster, she had already garnered a reputation in NXT UK and the main NXT show, where she won the women's championship of both brands. Although she is a dominant force now, there was a time when she was almost fired from the company.

The Eradicator started her career with the promotion in 2017, where she competed at the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament. Unfortunately for the Australian, she couldn't make it past the second round after being defeated by Dakota Kai.

Rhea Ripley competed at the tournament again the following year, but now with her unique and iconic look. Although she wasn't successful, she landed a spot in NXT UK, and was then promoted to the main roster in 2021.

While speaking on My Love Letter to Wrestling, the RAW Superstar revealed many things transpired between 2017 and 2018 regarding her mental health and personal problems. These personal issues even almost got her released from the company.

"It was sort of the whole year between the Mae Young Classic I and II. I went through a lot mentally behind the scenes. I was having troubles at home. I was having troubles at work. I hated myself. I was very mentally weak at that time. I just didn't feel like I was good enough. I was constantly being told that I wasn't good enough and I had to do something to improve it. I was on the chopping block a couple times and nearly got booted."

Rhea Ripley shares she not only changed physically, but also mentally

On the same podcast, The Judgment Day member added how she managed to gain strength to come back up.

Rhea Ripley added that she decided not just to change her physical appearance, but also her mentality. Aside from working out, she also stopped listening to what other people had to say.

"I just had a lot going on and I was very down. I want to say, at that six month period, I was like, 'You know what? Stop this. I don't care what anybody thinks about me. All they're going to do is judge me anyway.' I had to change my mental game completely. I started going to a gym which is the first gym I've ever signed up for. I was terrified. I don't like being around people, so I was absolutely terrified."

Rhea Ripley's change was a big move, but it has definitely paid off. Not only has she captured the RAW Women's Championship in the past, but she is also an essential member of WWE's current stable, The Judgment Day.

