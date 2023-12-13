How did CM Punk subtly mark his future opponent after Seth Rollins on WWE RAW? What you might have missed!

On the latest edition of RAW, CM Punk announced he would be signing with the red brand. Moments after making this decision, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins confronted the Best in the World, and the duo teased a potential feud. This excited those present in the arena and also fans watching online.

However, Rollins might not be the only one CM Punk teased a feud with. There is another superstar on RAW who might have been marked as Punk's next opponent by the man himself. The superstar in question who could face the former AEW star after The Visionary is Dominik Mysterio.

After the Best in the World shared the ring with Rollins, he was spotted in a backstage segment with Dominik Mysterio and the rest of The Judgment Day. While Damian Priest was the one who spoke to Punk, there is a chance the latter might pursue a rivalry against Dominik. The reason behind it can be attributed to an incident from 13 years ago.

In 2010, CM Punk was involved in a rivalry with Rey Mysterio. During this time, Punk cut a promo with the luchador's family in the ring.

While things initially were light, it took a turn for the worse as Punk left a young Dominik in tears. WWE could use this incident to create a rivalry between the two in the future.

WWE veteran believes CM Punk and Seth Rollins' RAW promo was great

Since CM Punk returned at Survivor Series: WarGames, fans have been waiting to see him face off against Seth Rollins. On the latest edition of RAW, this desire came true as the 43-year-old was confronted by The Visionary immediately after the former decided to sign with the red brand.

While the promo received mixed reviews online, former WWE head writer Vince Russo said it was great due to Seth Rollins leaving out his iconic laugh. During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned it could have been Punk's idea for Seth to leave the laugh behind and have a serious promo.

"Did you notice bro, he [Seth Rollins] did not use that ridiculous laugh one time on this promo and I wonder if that had anything to do with Punk saying you know what bro, really, let’s leave the laugh in the back, and let’s have a serious promo," said Russo. [From 17:00 to 17:12]

Towards the end of the promo, CM Punk declared himself for the 2024 Royal Rumble match and teased a potential bout against the World Heavyweight Champion.

It will be interesting to see how the Stamford-based promotion books this feud ahead of WrestleMania 40.

