How did CM Punk tease a potential heel turn in the Royal Rumble match? Revisiting the cheeky moment

CM Punk competed in his first Royal Rumble match in a decade this past Saturday. He reached the final round but was ultimately eliminated by Cody Rhodes.

On the RAW before the event, Rhodes and Punk were involved in a heated verbal exchange. Things were initially going well for them as they talked about Dusty Rhodes and his legacy, but things escalated when the former WWE Champion mocked him, claiming he was the real American Dream.

Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre were the final three men in the Royal Rumble match. A future shock DDT by the Scottish Warrior seemingly left Punk nursing his arm. Later, it was reported that the Straight Edge Superstar suffered an injury that may prevent him from wrestling for the next four to six months.

The 45-year-old had a lot to prove, especially to his opponent, Cody Rhodes. During their hits, Punk hit Rhodes with a Pedigree, which is Triple H's signature move. Immediately after, he looked around with a cheeky grin, quite happy that he was successful in pulling off the move. The WWE Universe instantly called it out as a potential heel turn, given his longstanding history with The Game.

The unfortunate mishap allegedly derails WWE's plans for a World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk at WrestleMania 40. The WWE star has not addressed his injury nor shared any details but could appear on RAW to give details on the matter.

CM Punk applauded the Women's Royal Rumble winner after the event

Backstage, CM Punk is seen as a cheerleader for many NXT and main roster talents. Right up until the Premium Live Event, the former WWE Champion was seen training with Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, and Lexis King. He was also seen visiting Cora Jade after her surgery and even met up with Roxanne Perez and Jacy Jayne.

Punk is often mentoring and advising budding talents, helping them address issues while training in the ring. He also shared a few backstage moments with Bayley. After the Royal Rumble, Punk took to social media to share a heart emoji as a reaction to her winning.

Bayley cited her interest in facing Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40 before going into the women's Royal Rumble match. However, WWE might have other plans, as hints have been dropped that she will face her fellow Damage CTRL teammate and current Women's Champion, IYO Sky.

