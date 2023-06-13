How did Cody Rhodes get busted open on RAW? Looking back at the exact moment

In the latest episode of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes engaged in a heated confrontation with Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. During the altercation, he challenged Dominik to a match at WWE Money in the Bank 2023, with Ripley accepting on Dominik's behalf. Unexpectedly, The Miz made a surprise appearance and attempted to ambush The American Nightmare.

Rhodes successfully hindered The A-Lister, forcefully clotheslining him out of the ring. However, taking advantage of the situation, Dominik delivered a cheap shot to Rhodes from behind. As the bell rang, signaling the start of the intense showdown between Miz and Cody Rhodes, unfortunate circumstances unfolded. Rhodes suffered a severe cut, causing him to bleed during the match.

The injury seemingly occurred when Cody Rhodes executed a slam on The Miz. Unexpectedly Miz's elbow struck the back of Rhodes' head, resulting in a deep cut and significant bleeding.

Twitter exploded with fan reactions concerning Cody's injury on WWE RAW. Here's a tweet from one of the fans:

But despite sustaining an early cut during the match, Cody Rhodes showcased remarkable resilience and delivered a stellar performance. With stubborn determination, he triumphed over The Miz, employing his signature finishing maneuver, The Cross Rhodes, to secure a hard-fought victory

Why Cody Rhodes is facing Dominik Mysterio and not Brock Lesnar at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Cody Rhodes is set to face off against Dominik Mysterio in an upcoming premium live event, which promises to be an intriguing clash between these second-generation stars. The decision for The American Nightmare to challenge Dominik Mysterio could potentially be attributed to the fact that his rivalry with Brock Lesnar is expected to resume leading up to Summerslam 2023.

With Lesnar currently absent, Cody Rhodes might have taken it upon himself to select Dominik Mysterio as his opponent for the event. However, it remains to be seen whether Lesnar will make a surprise return during Money in the Bank 2023, potentially interfering and costing Cody Rhodes the match against the member of The Judgement Day faction. If such a scenario unfolds, Dominik could find himself on the receiving end of the passionate UK crowd's loudest boos.

According to recent reports, the upcoming third match between Lesnar and Rhodes is highly anticipated to feature a significant stipulation, effectively concluding their trilogy. While specific details of the stipulation have yet to be revealed, wrestling fans eagerly await the unveiling of this pivotal element.

