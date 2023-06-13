Why did Cody Rhodes not challenge Brock Lesnar for Money in the Bank?

Cody Rhodes shared a segment with Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley on the June 12, 2023, episode of WWE RAW. The American Nightmare had unfinished business with Dominik after the latter slapped him on the previous episode and hid behind Rhea Ripley.

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Rhodes challenged Dom Dom for the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event, scheduled to air from the O2 Arena in London, England, on July 1st. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley sneakily avoided the challenge at first, but “Mami” finally accepted the challenge on behalf of Dominik.

It’s possible that Cody Rhodes challenged Dominik Mysterio for Money in the Bank because his storyline with Brock Lesnar will resume prior to SummerSlam 2023. Therefore, Brock Lesnar may not be present at Money in the Bank. With no other potential opponents lined up, The American Nightmare may simply have chosen his own.

Rhodes is a huge name on the main roster and his presence is expected at the premium live event. Hence, WWE had to book a match for him and chose Dominik Mysterio for the same.

Considering Mysterio has been on the rise since joining up with Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day, a match against Cody Rhodes will be good for his singles push as well.

WWE reportedly has interesting plans for Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar for SummerSlam 2023

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will likely have a third match to finish out their rivalry before the summer is over. The first victory was secured by Rhodes at Backlash 2023. The second bout was taken by Lesnar at Night of Champions. Now, the third match will be the deciding factor of who walks away with the ultimate victory.

However, WWE is reportedly planning to add a stipulation to the match that the WWE Universe hasn’t seen in a while. Per Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer, it’s definitely not going to be a straight match.

"I have been told that it is gonna be something. It's not just gonna be a straight match. They've got some sort of stip that allegedly we have not seen in a while and that means not Hell in a Cell. So I wonder what stip they might be coming up with for the third match between these two. I hope it's not ring of fire.”

The possible stipulation for Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023 is a Bull Rope Match. If that's the case, the odds seem to be in Rhodes’ favor. The WWE Universe has been showing their undying support for The American Nightmare since the intense feud started.

