"Very Boring" - WWE Universe upset over possible stipulation decided for Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes III

The rivalry between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes could end at WWE SummerSlam 2023, when the two will likely enter the squared circle at The Biggest Party of the Summer. However, fans are upset over the potential match stipulation, which will reportedly be a Bull Rope match between the two to end their rivalry.

Earlier this month, it was reported that WWE had planned something special for the final match between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes. Today, it was revealed that the two might battle in a Bull Rope match to end their feud at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

Fans were upset with this report as they pitched other gimmick matches for their final match, which would have better suited their ongoing rivalry. A majority of the fans believe a Three Stages of Hell or Hell in a Cell match would give them a perfect conclusion to their trilogy.

Check out some of the reactions below:

scary terry's dust 🏃🏿‍♂️💨 @_YaDoneMessedUp @reigns_era We're gonna see a Dusty finish involving Cody between now and WMXL, aren't we? He's tryna play ALL the hits 🤣 @reigns_era We're gonna see a Dusty finish involving Cody between now and WMXL, aren't we? He's tryna play ALL the hits 🤣

𝕮𝖚𝖕 𝖀𝖕 𝕿𝖔𝖕 𝕯𝖔𝖜𝖓 @Screwstonn__ @reigns_era Ehhh i rather have a 3 stages of hell match kr first blood. Rope matches are boring @reigns_era Ehhh i rather have a 3 stages of hell match kr first blood. Rope matches are boring

Mayor Humdinger @TurnFerguson @reigns_era Hopefully they’ll pick any other one! that would be hella boring… how much of the 10 minute match would be Brock choking him with the rope? @reigns_era Hopefully they’ll pick any other one! that would be hella boring… how much of the 10 minute match would be Brock choking him with the rope?

penalD0 @crpenalt0 @reigns_era It NEEDS to be Three Stages of Hell, it would have the potential of being one of the best matches in a while @reigns_era It NEEDS to be Three Stages of Hell, it would have the potential of being one of the best matches in a while

It will be interesting to see where and when the final match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will take place before The Beast possibly goes on another hiatus from WWE.

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar exchanged victories over each other at WWE Backlash and Night of Champions 2023

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes failed to finish his story after Solo Sikoa interfered and hit him with a Samoan Spike, which allowed Roman Reigns to retain in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately for Reigns, Rhodes issued a challenge to him on the RAW after the event.

However, Brock Lesnar came out and swerved The American Nightmare when he hit him with an F'5 instead of teaming up with him to go up against The Bloodline. The two stars started to feud on Monday Night RAW for weeks before The Beast accepted Rhodes' challenge to a match at WWE Backlash 2023.

During the event, The American Nightmare embarrassed The Beast when he busted him open during the match and sneaked up a pinfall while Lesnar put him in a Kimura Lock. After the event, Brock Lesnar came back for revenge which cost him the opportunity to go after the World Heavyweight Championship.

On the RAW before Night of Champions, Lesnar broke Cody Rhodes' arm and eventually went on to win the match in Saudi Arabia after he put The American Nightmare in a Kimura Lock. It will be interesting to see which star gets the last laugh in their final match.

What are your thoughts on Rhodes vs. Lesnar III? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes