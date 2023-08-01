How did Damian Priest get busted open on RAW? Reviewing crucial moment of the match

Damian Priest had a rough night as he was busted open during the closing moments of the RAW main event. The Archer of Infamy was seen covering his face after he and Dominik Mysterio lost to Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn on the red brand this week.

Damian Priest apparently got busted open due to the Curb Stomp from Seth Rollins. The Judgment Day star got his face planted hard by the Visionary during the closing moments of the RAW tag team main event.

Fans can check out the graphic image right here.

Priest once again tried to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on the World Heavyweight Champion. However, Finn Balor’s hesitation to hand over his fellow Judgment Day member the briefcase allowed Rollins to shift the momentum in his favor.

Seth Rollins took advantage of the distraction to hit Priest with the Curb Stomp and score the win for his team. He is still set to face Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship this Saturday at SummerSlam 2023.

This will be their second singles meeting for a world title at a SummerSlam event. The two previously collided with each other to determine the inaugural WWE Universal Champion seven years ago at SummerSlam 2016.

The match is noted for the injury to Finn Balor. The Demon Prince dislocated his shoulder during the match but pushed it back in to win the title. However, he was forced to relinquish the championship the following night on RAW.

Will Damian Priest cash in his contract at SummerSlam 2023?

An apparent miscommunication between Damian Priest and Finn Balor prevented the Archer of Infamy from successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins this week on RAW. He might get another opportunity this Saturday at SummerSlam.

It is possible Damian Priest could cash in his briefcase on Finn Balor following a potential win over Seth Rollins. The Visionary is dealing with a lot of injuries, and he might drop the title to his arch-rival and take a much-needed break from in-ring competition.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle pic.twitter.com/xFK2WdFL3M Seth Rollins said this on IMPULSIVE: "My knees been bugging me since WrestleMania" My lower back been at me since 2019, I should probably get surgery on that, but I'm trying to do what I need to do to make sure I don't need it" Seth also stated his neck been bothering him too… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

SummerSlam is scheduled to take place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, this Saturday, August 5, 2023.

What are your predictions for the show? Let us know in the comments section below!

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.