How Daniel Bryan was the 'Grinch' of SmackDown Live this week

Daniel Bryan was the 'Grinch' during this week's Christmas-themed episode of SmackDown Live

It's Christmas! Except, the NEW Daniel Bryan is the 'Grinch' (spoilsport or killjoy, a fictional character created by Dr. Seuss.) of SmackDown Live and the current WWE Champion's rightful agenda of standing against humanity for destroying the environment, was enough to dampen the spirit of Holiday celebrations, ironically.

In case you missed this week's Christmas-themed edition of SmackDown Live (December 25, 2018), the show opened with 'Truthy Claus' and 'Carm-elf-a' spreading the Christmas cheer, only to be interrupted by a furious Daniel Bryan, who quickly became irate at Truth & Carmella’s holiday antics instead of spending Christmas with his family at home.

Bryan suggested to both of them that because of humanity's greed, there would soon be no North Pole, and thus, no Santa Claus, which was Daniel's first Grinchian move of the night, despite the truth being quite evident from his statement itself.

After calling R-Truth's career a joke, the segment ended with Bryan putting R-Truth in the LeBell Lock, thus, dampening the collective mood of fans and viewers (and Carm-elf-a) alike.

But that was not it...

Mustafa Ali, who is one of SmackDown Live's fastest rising stars was being congratulated by his 205 Live peers, namely- Akira Tozawa, Cedric Alexander and Brian Kendrick after a huge win against Andrade "Cien" Almas. Ali was even "officially" welcomed to the SmackDown Live roster by Shelton Benjamin, only to be attacked by Daniel Bryan from behind.

(Sidenote: Benjamin was nowhere to be seen after Daniel attacked Mustafa Ali, unlike Ali's 205 Live peers who tried to stop this impromptu brawl. Did he lure Mustafa Ali into this trap? The plot thickens...)

Mustafa Ali's 205 Live peers helped to stop Daniel Bryan, but what about Shelton Benjamin?

Of course, another Grinchian moment occurred when Daniel Bryan screamed at Ali, stating that the latter does not deserve to be featured on SmackDown Live week-after-week.

Does Daniel Bryan want to eliminate all possible contenders who might win the Royal Rumble in order to face him for the WWE Championship? More importantly, does R-Truth even stand a chance at winning the Royal Rumble match, to begin with? Either way, it looks like the NEW Daniel Bryan just doesn't want people to have fun while the polar ice caps are melting...

Undoubtedly, Bryan's entire arc for the whole night displayed some impressive heel-work, and the similarity between him and The Grinch was so uncanny, that you could almost hear the NEW Daniel Bryan say, "One man's toxic sludge is another man's potpourri..."

Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

