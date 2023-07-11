How did Drew McIntyre rectify WWE star's error on RAW? What you might have missed! 

Drew McIntyre has set his eyes on avenging Gunther and is eyeing the Intercontinental Championship. Following his return at Money in the Bank, The Scottish Warrior teamed up with Matt Riddle to take on Imperium.

On the latest edition of RAW, Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre were deep in discussion regarding their plans to eradicate Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci, and Gunther. While the former WWE champion stated his absence next week owing to business-related issues, it was decided that Riddle would take on Gunther with a rider mandating Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci's ringside ban.

During their interaction, the former Intercontinental Champion reflected on his conversation with Adam Pearce regarding the bold decision. He mispronounced Ludwig Kaiser and proceeded to call the 32-year-old Italian "Giovinci." The Scottish Warrior corrected him before wishing Riddle luck for his upcoming match.

"I know we did but I'm one step ahead of ya, I talked to my dawg Adam Pearce and I got Ludwig and Giovinci barred from ringside bro" stated Matt Riddle.

Drew McIntyre immediately responded with a slightly confused expression and a dash of humor:

"Technically it's Giovanni but cool, it's all sorted out, take his head off" replied McIntyre.

The unlikely alliance between the two stars has sparked speculation on Randy Orton possibly joining them upon his return to even the odds against Imperium.

Drew McIntyre is not done with former tag team partner Sheamus

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have had quite the rivalry over the years. From teaming up and working together to competing against each other, they have done it all. The two men went up against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39.

However, it seems upon his return after nearly two and half months, The Scottish Warrior has not steered away from his goal of having gold wrapped around his waist again. Additionally, his quest for vengeance against Sheamus is not off his radar.

Recently, in an interaction on WWE's The Bump, the multi-time champion highlighted his unfinished business with The Celtic Warrior.

"Sheamus and I maybe got carried away with the whole personal issue, and forgot about the undefeated Austrian outside the ring, as we had ourselves a 15 minute WrestleMania match, forgot about him. Gunther slid in, took advantage of it, as he should have. Took advantage of the personal situation."

The last time that the 38-year-old held gold was nearly three years ago when he was the WWE Champion. He held the Intercontinental Championship title during his first run with the Connecticut-based company in 2009.

