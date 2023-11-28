How did Drew McIntyre start bleeding on WWE RAW?

Drew McIntyre confronted Seth Rollins on WWE RAW tonight. The Scottish Warrior demanded a World Heavyweight Championship rematch from the Visionary. The champion declined the challenge by naming Jey Uso as his next opponent.

The fans may have witnessed a huge cut on McIntyre’s forehead during the segment with Rollins. The former WWE Champion cut himself open when he hit the reigning World Heavyweight Champion with his signature headbutt.

Check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

McIntyre continued his assault on Rollins after the headbutt. Jey Uso showed up to make the save for the World Heavyweight Champion. The former Bloodline member teamed up with Rollins to take out McIntyre with a double Superkick.

Jey then picked up the world title, had a good look at it, and handed it to the Visionary. The two men will meet for the coveted prize on Monday Night RAW next week. Sportskeeda Wrestling will have full coverage of the match as it airs.

What happened after Drew McIntyre went backstage on WWE RAW?

Drew McIntyre was extremely frustrated with how things went down inside the ring between him, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso. The Scottish Warrior was confronted by Sami Zayn, who questioned his antics inside the squared circle.

The two men got into a heated exchange. Zayn said he failed to beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in front of his family as well, just like McIntyre. The former Honorary Uce said he always bounces back from the losses.

The two superstars will square off against each other next week. Fans can check out the live WWE RAW results here.

Who do you think will emerge victorious between Jey Uso and Seth Rollins? Sound off in the comments section below!