How did Edge's 17 year rival react to this alleged last match on SmackDown? History and more explored

Some believe Edge hung up his boots tonight after a banger against Sheamus on SmackDown. The WWE celebrated The Rated-R Superstar's 25 years in the WWE and also the match, which looks to be his final one.

While Edge claimed in multiple interviews that his body can't do what it did in its younger days, his performance in the ring was as good as it was two decades ago. The Hall of Famer defeated Sheamus in an intense battle.

On tonight's episode, multiple superstars like Cody Rhodes, Natalya, AJ Styles, Sami Zayn, and many more paid their tributes to the former World Champion. However, one special superstar and friend of Edge had a special message for the Hall of Famer.

The star in question, John Cena, took to Instagram to pay his respects to his biggest nemesis. He shared a picture of Edge with his back facing the crowd while walking out of the arena. While Cena never posts a caption, it surely was posted out of respect. The Franchise Player also wished The Rated-R Superstar through a video message on SmackDown.

Edge and John Cena had the greatest period of their careers when they feuded against each other in the mid-2000. The feud was intense, personal, and delivered on every occasion. The Rated-R Superstar cashing in on John Cena in New Year's Revolution and their TLC match for the WWE Championship at Unforgiven 2006 are still some of the most iconic moments in WWE history.

Edge doesn't know what is ahead of him

As of today, the former World Champion is a free agent and no longer a WWE Superstar. While many fans think that The Rated-R Superstar is capable of doing a part-time schedule similar to Undertaker's, the Hall of Famer spoke about his future after SmackDown went off the air.

He claimed he has to talk to his family and see what their opinion of his future is.

"I don't know what the future holds, I really don't. I gotta sit at home this week, lick my wounds, talk to my family and see what they want me to do, but what I can say Toronto is thank you. No matter where I make my main residence, this is always in my heart!"

Between his first and current stints, the Hall of Famer had a good career in acting. He acted in multiple successful shows and movies. It looks like if he doesn't return to the ring, he will make his way into Hollywood.

