How Edge's Character Arc Came Full-Circle During SmackDown Live 1000

There was more to the Cutting Edge segment on SmackDown Live 1000 than most people think

On SmackDown Live's historic 1000th episode, WWE Hall of Famer Edge hosted a 'Cutting Edge' segment, which featured Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair as its two guests.

The most important takeaway from this segment, according to many fans and critics is how Becky Lynch slammed and overshadowed Edge on the microphone.

However, when one pays close attention to the events that unfolded during this heated back-and-forth, it becomes clear that there is a hidden message somewhere inside this segment.

Thanks to the SmackDown Live creative team & the 'Rated-R Superstar' Edge himself, I have the opportunity to point out and expand a very interesting observation during SmackDown Live 1000, which might get you thinking deeply too...

#1 Not all wrestling characters have a happy endings

We finally got to know what happens to Edge after retirement

As previously mentioned in '5 Things You Might Have Missed From SmackDown Live 1000', we learned that there is now a distinct difference between Edge in character, and Edge in real-life after retirement.

In real-life, Edge is happily married to Beth Pheonix. He hangs around with his best pal, Christian, and even has a stable life after retirement.

However, it was not until SmackDown Live 1000 we realized that the 'character' Edge was in a completely different boat altogether. We now finally know what 'really' happens to Edge's character after retirement.

Edge as a 'character' gets a divorce from Vickie Gurrero & indirectly burns all of his friendships in the business because of his attitude. Nowadays, the 'character' Edge states that he sits in loneliness, full of regrets, staring at the titles for which he cheated & sacrificed so much.

Edge as a 'character' does not fare well after retirement, proving that taking shortcuts and backstabbing other people to get to the top has its own drawbacks in the longer run. This was a completely different and unexpected U-Turn from what we have assumed about the character from all the random appearances on WWE TV after retirement, excluding SmackDown Live 1000.

This was a hidden meaning embedded in-between the comprehensible layers of this segment, which to me reveals that not all wrestling characters have happy endings.

