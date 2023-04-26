How did Edge's in-ring gimmick and persona come into existence? Insight into notable moments of the WWE legend's career

Edge (real name Adam Copeland) has been a key player throughout WWE's drastic transformation over the years. From the Attitude Era to PG Era and beyond, the WWE veteran had quite the impact on the industry.

In 2011, the Hall of Famer suffered a severe neck injury which resulted in him announcing his retirement. Nearly a decade later, he made his triumphant return at the Royal Rumble. He even went on to feud with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and many more notable names from the current WWE roster.

Over the course of his career, Edge has held the WWE Championship on four occasions and is a seven-time World Heavyweight Champion.

After spending more than two decades with WWE, the Canadian star has kept true to his gimmick and style. In the early years of his career, his alliance with Christian and Gangrel in The Brood pushed him to get in touch with his gothic rocker persona. Donning his signature long black jacket, black shades and long hair, the fans got to witness a unique side to The Rated-R Superstar that set him apart from others.

The multi-time WWE Champion has been vocal about the influence of music in his career. He incorporated his fondness for rock music and iconic vampire movies into his gimmick and career. At WrestleMania 39, Edge made his entrance to Slayer's South of Heaven.

Edge has used popular artists for entrance music throughout his WWE run, from Rob Zombie to Alter Bridge.

"Heavy metal and rock music was the bedrock for Edge; it's where it all came from," Edge told Revolver Magazine. "Everything about creating that character in the beginning, metal was such a huge part of what I wanted to convey. There was a little bit of a Type O Negative vibe, some Nine Inch Nails in there. And then there was also Blade in there, and the Lost Boys.' [H/T Wrestling Inc]

The Rated-R Superstar most recently collided with The Demon (Finn Balor) as he brought out The Devil in himself to avenge the betrayal he suffered last year. His next move is anybody's guess, but one thing is for sure: Edge will continue to remain true to himself until it's time to hang up his boots.

Could Edge team up with Christian for one last tag team match before retirement?

In the 90s, the tag team division was thriving with popular teams like The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy), The Dudley Boyz, and many more. Edge and Christian took their real-life friendship to the ring and soon rose to become one of the most prominent tag teams in the company.

Recently, the 49-year-old revealed his interest in potentially hanging up his wrestling boots in the next year or so. He reflected on the incident nearly a decade ago that forced him to retire. However, this time around, Edge wants the opportunity to go out on his own accord.

His longtime friend and former tag partner Christian is currently signed to AEW and reportedly has no vested interest in returning to WWE. Given their history in the tag team division, the wrestling world could get to witness them working together before they officially retire from the industry.

Speaking on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, The Rated-R Superstar had this to say:

“I don’t want to stick around to the point where it’s like, ‘Oh, there he is. Okay.’ I don’t want to get there. When I come out now, I feel the explosion. I feel all of that to throw at them. That’s still there. I don’t know if that, for me, will ever go away.“I feel like, in this last run, the Rocky Balboa movie, which I watched two nights before my comeback. I was in tears. (Sylvester) Stallone’s monologues in it, were all things that were going through my mind. I realized, ‘I gotta get this out of the basement,’ because I didn’t have the chance to end it the way I wanted it to. This time, I’m going to get to do that.” [H/T ITR Wrestling]

The reintroduction of the World Heavyweight Championship, a title which The Rated-R Superstar held on numerous occasions, could enable another reign in addition to his current accolades.

