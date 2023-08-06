How did Finn Balor get busted open at SummerSlam 2023?

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor battled at a sold-out arena in Fort Field, Detroit, on August 5, 2023, with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. The Prince and The Visionary went up against each other to mark another milestone in their seven-year feud, probably the last one. However, one can never say never in WWE!

The match was hyped by the crowd, given the build-up. The WWE Universe has been waiting quite patiently for the outcome, and they were happy with how it turned out. Unfortunately, while Seth Rollins walked away with the victory, Finn Balor walked away with a busted-open mouth.

When the match began, The challenger was in control. He didn’t wait for the bell before attacking the champion. Nevertheless, Rollins regained some control before being stomped on the chest and battered to the corner. The next time he regained control, Rollins delivered a series of headbutts to The Judgment Day member.

Following that, the duo traded strikes and maneuvers, and one such was Rollins executing a dive out to ringside when Balor was on his back foot. Soon after, it was noticed that Finn Balor was bleeding from his mouth.

Even though the exact moment of The Prince’s mouth busting open cannot be recognized, it was towards the initial stages of the battle.

What followed afterward was a fight to remember. The battle may be over, but a war could still be on its way.

Damian Priest cost Finn Balor the World Heavyweight Championship a second time

Considering Finn Balor was in a world championship match, The Judgment Day’s presence was expected.

It was Damian Priest who came out first, but he had the Money in the Bank briefcase with him. The Archer of Infamy took down Rollins with a right hand which Balor followed with a Pedigree, but The Visionary kicked out.

Next, the camera panned to show Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley making their way to ringside while Priest handed the MITB briefcase to Balor. Priest wanted Balor to hit Rollins with the briefcase, but The Prince wasn't able to trust The Archer of Infamy’s intentions.

In the meantime, Seth Rollins recovered enough to execute the stomp, but the pinfall didn’t work.

After taking out Priest and Mysterio ringside, Rollins turned his attention to Finn Balor. The Archer of Infamy pushed the MITB briefcase to the middle of the ring and attempted to distract the referee.

This time, Balor tried to use the briefcase, but The Visionary was one step ahead. He hit The Prince with a Stomp into the briefcase to secure the win.

The Prince probably wouldn’t have lost his match if Damian Priest had not distracted him with the briefcase the first time. There are bound to be problems within The Judgment Day after this incident.

