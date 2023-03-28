How heavy is WWE RAW star Omos? Real weight confirmed 5 days before WrestleMania 39

The first-of-a-kind showdown between Omos and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 has had a solid build on WWE RAW. The Nigerian Giant got the better of The Beast on each occasion, making him seem like a herculean task to overcome for the 10-time world champion.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Omos and Brock Lesnar participated in a “weigh-in” segment before their WrestleMania showdown. MVP declared that Lesnar may have defeated the likes of Kurt Angle and The Undertaker, but he hasn't been one-on-one with The Nigerian Giant.

Omos recorded a weight of 410 pounds during this segment, almost six pounds less than his previously recorded weight before the Crown Jewel 2022 event.

Brock Lesnar tried to play foul during the weigh-in and attacked The Nigerian Giant. However, he was driven away by a big boot and didn’t return to the ring to get weighed.

This is the second time The Beast Incarnate has retreated after being manhandled by his WrestleMania opponent. Two weeks ago on WWE RAW, he got clotheslined out of the ring after failing to pick Omos for a German Suplex.

Lesnar is considerate of his opponent's size and stature. He is a star who aims to dominate throughout the bout so he could have an ace up his sleeve to get an early advantage over The Nigerian Giant at WrestleMania 39. As for his weight, it is said to be around 280 pounds.

WrestleMania 39: Here's how Brock Lesnar's future stands ahead of his first fight against WWE RAW star Omos

Since losing to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing Match, Brock Lesnar has stuck to non-title feuds.

He has helped elevate Bobby Lashley as a legitimately terrifying heel and aims to do so with The Nigerian Giant. That being said, there have been concerns about whether Lesnar was planning on hanging his boots soon.

The Beast Incarnate doesn't need a title to make him relevant. His standing with the crowd is at an all-time high. According to reports, WWE is aiming to sign Brock Lesnar to a one-year contract that would lead him to WrestleMania 40 which would see him participate in five matches. However, if he loses clean to Omos, it could mean Lesnar has opted out of the deal.

Brock has been a mainstay of WWE for over a decade since returning in 2012, planting John Cena with an F5 on an episode of WWE RAW. He has been one of the most fearsome heels on the roster. Apart from his various title wins, ending The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak remains one of the megastar’s greatest achievements.

