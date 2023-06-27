How did Jey Uso figure out Roman Reigns' lie? Possible clue from the past

WWE has been flooded with weekly drama from the internal conflicts between Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Jey Uso recently decided to side with his brother Jimmy, and fans have been waiting for more developments.

On a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso finally broke out of his cousin's manipulation and betrayed him. After listening to all the gaslighting done by Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, he played along for a while and ultimately chose Jimmy Uso over The Bloodline Leader. Fans may wonder how he detected the lies.

A few weeks ago, during a segment on SmackDown, Roman Reigns promised to groom Jey to become the next Tribal Chief once he decides to leave Jimmy Uso, but The Right Hand Man didn't fall for it. A possible clue can be dated back to a scenario during the two stars' rivalry back in 2020.

During an episode of SmackDown in 2020, Reigns sneakily attacked Jey and went on to say a few sentences. Jey was reminded he could never take his cousin's place as the rightful Tribal Chief. [0:50 in the video embedded above].

"You'll never take my place as The Head of The Table," said Reigns.

If WWE Universal Champion meant what he said in 2020, there weren't many chances of Jey becoming the Tribal Chief in the future, and all the grooming and preparation was just a gigantic lie.

Apart from this, the treatment Roman has given The Usos is proof enough that he never intended to make Jey Uso the next Tribal Chief.

Should Jey Uso dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion?

According to a large portion of the fan base, the perfect contender to dethrone the corrupt Tribal Chief is none other than his former Right Hand Man, as betrayal would be the greatest blow to one's mental health, leading to vulnerability.

Also, Jey Uso and Roman Reigns started their rivalry with the first-ever Hell in a Cell "I Quit" match in 2020, and the story will come to a full circle if Jey ultimately goes on to dethrone his corrupt cousin and wins the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the process.

Apart from Jey, Jimmy Uso or Solo Sikoa could be ideal candidates to end the monumental reign.

Who do you think should dethrone The Head of The Table? Let us know in the comments section.

