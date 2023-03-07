How is Jey Uso related to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson? The Bloodline's family tree

Jey Uso is part of the notable Anoa'i wrestling bloodline. He is currently aligned with his brothers Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in WWE and is involved with his cousin Roman Reigns. However, another notable name he is connected with is Dwayne Johnson.

WWE stars The Rock and Jey Uso are cousins. Most specifically, The Usos and Dwayne Johnson are related through the blood brotherhood between their great-grandfather, Amituana'i Anoa'i and Peter Maivia. The latter is the father of Rocky Johnson, who later became the father of Johnson.

The real-life cousins have only had a few on-screen interactions in the past. During The Rock's return to the Stamford-based promotion in 2016 on an episode of RAW, the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions aided their cousin when he had an unexpected altercation with The New Day.

At the moment, only The Usos are present in the Stamford-based promotion. Jimmy and Jey Uso are the current tag team champions for the RAW and SmackDown brands, while Dwayne is mainly occupied with various projects in Hollywood.

Dwayne Johnson reveals if he acknowledges Jey Uso and the rest of The Bloodline

One of the major rumors at the beginning of this year was the Hollywood actor's return to the company to begin a feud with his cousin, Roman Reigns. Evidently, this only remained as rumors, but it looks like the Black Adam actor is aware of what Jey Uso and the rest of his cousins are up to.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet in December 2022, the WWE star was asked if he acknowledged The Bloodline. The Rock responded that he did and praised his cousins for the job they were doing.

"Of course I do. That's my family. I think those guys are doing a great job and I think—what an interesting shift that the company has gone through this year, unexpected in many ways. But when unexpectations happen in that kind of way, form, and fashion, especially in that business, you've got to have the ability and the agility to pivot, which they have. So with Roman, I think he's doing a pretty good job and the boys, too, The Usos as well." [H/T Bleacher Report]

It will truly be interesting to see The Rock's addition to the storyline of The Bloodline. However, it looks like they all still have different priorities at the moment and their possible reunion might take a while before it occurs.

