How did Dwayne Johnson ruin WWE's exciting World Title plans? Reported details on the original WrestleMania 39 main event

Dwayne Johnson was one of the superstars heavily rumored to return for WrestleMania 39 earlier this year to face Roman Reigns. As it turns out, the rumored appearance of The Brahma Bull could have seen some major changes for The Tribal Chief.

It was reported by Fightful Select that if Dwayne Johnson had returned, Roman Reigns would drop one of his championships in order to have two title matches for WrestleMania 39. However, a lot of plans were changed after The Rock's absence.

"A lot has changed since November. Rundowns as of that period had two title matches happening, one night one and another on night two."

Ahead of this year's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, it was heavily speculated that The Rock would return to the Stamford-based promotion to feud with his cousin Roman Reigns, but that didn't happen. Despite the actor's absence, there is no bad blood between the company and the superstar.

Cody Rhodes is now the superstar scheduled to face Reigns at WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The former got the title shot after winning the 30-man Rumble match back in January.

Triple H speaks on Dwayne Johnson's status ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39

Rumors about The Rock's return to Royal Rumble died down as the event grew near. It was revealed that he may not make it after all since he won't be able to get it in shape for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

During the Royal Rumble Post-Show press conference, Triple H addressed The People Champion's absence. The Game stated that the Hollywood actor's schedule was packed. However, the WWE Chief Content Officer believes Dwayne Johnson would make time for the April event if he can, but the chances are slim.

"There's a part of him that if he could be here for this, if he could be here for this WrestleMania in Hollywood, he would turn over every stone and walk through fire to be able to do it if he could. I just don't think it's in the cards. But then again, you don't know."

From the looks of it, Dwayne Johnson isn't completely shutting the doors for an eventual WWE return. For now, fans will just have to wait and see when this will be, and if the awaited feud with his cousin Roman is still in the books by then.

