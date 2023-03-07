How did John Cena roast Austin Theory on WWE RAW? Listing every insult he made during their segment

WWE legend John Cena didn't hold back when he confronted Austin Theory on the latest episode of WWE RAW. The current United States Champion initially challenged the 16-time world champion to a match at WrestleMania 39.

Cena didn't accept the challenge right away, instead opting to insult the youngster on many levels. One of his first honest barbs was that fans don't buy into Austin Theory because the latter doesn't believe in himself.

The Leader of Cenation also verbally attacked Theory with regards to his relationship with the fans, noting that The Cenation Leader never needed reactions to be piped in during his matches. WWE has done this in the past to heighten the desired response they want from fans. Cena's dig was in response to Theory mocking how the Peacemaker star now has a bald spot.

Things didn't end there, however, as the multi-time champion also listed off what else he feels Theory lacks. Cena mentioned how Theory looked rather generic with sneakers and sunglasses. That led Cena to point to a fan's sign that said, "Austin Theory is a John Cena Wannabe."

Cena also mentioned how the young star was handed every opportunity he has had so far on the main roster. He claimed that Theory wasn't worthy of a WrestleMania main event, but Cody Rhodes, who he introduced for the next segment, was up to the task.

Austin Theory called John Cena his inspiration for getting into wrestling

One big line that Theory used during his in-ring confrontation was that he shouldn't have met his hero. It has been well-documented that the current US Champion idolized Cena growing up, even detailing how he waited three hours just to talk to The Cenation Leader when he was younger.

Due to modeling himself after Cena, it made sense that Austin Theory wanted to get in the ring with his idol. The two did have a face-off on RAW during the 20th-anniversary celebrations of Cena's WWE career last year.

Ahead of their bout at WrestleMania, Theory could be eyeing to avenge the verbal assault that was dished out to him. It remains to be seen how the youngster will respond to the 16-time world champion's claims.

Cena looked to ignite a fire in the United States Champion, and his words seem to have done the trick.

