How did John Cena and The Undertaker elevate WWE stars' careers? Reflecting on iconic segment

WWE NXT is in the books, and the show was extremely special. Tons of major names from both the past and present appeared on the show. This is in addition to the many stars of tomorrow who inhabit the brand.

The two biggest names to appear on the program were John Cena and The Undertaker. The Deadman is a Hall of Famer, and Cena is a future Hall of Famer, so the pair being on the show was a big deal.

The two appeared on the program and did a lot in endorsing two of the brightest stars on the roster: Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes. The pair faced each other, reigniting their fantastic rivalry from earlier this year. Their interactions with the two legends have helped propel them to new heights.

John Cena had promos with both Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes. With Bron, the two were at odds and even briefly fought ahead of The Big Bad Booty Nephew's bout with Hayes. Meanwhile, Cena was in Carmelo's corner for the bout and had a segment with Melo and Trick Williams earlier at night.

Meanwhile, The Undertaker also had a brief promo exchange with Bron Breakker. He ended up leveling the cocky youngster with a big blow and a chokeslam. From there, he helped Carmelo to his feet, and the two hugged.

Just working with two legends of that magnitude helps both men's careers. They are now perceived as being far more important. Plus, they likely have more eyeballs on them than ever before. Both Undertaker and Cena were gracious by giving "the rub" to the stars of tomorrow.

A big Triple Threat match was announced for WWE NXT next week

WWE NXT was a huge show this week, but some of the major names who appeared won't be back on the next few shows. The Undertaker, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena are almost certainly not appearing again. Even Asuka, LA Knight, and Paul Heyman are unlikely.

Still, that won't slow down the white and gold brand's momentum in WWE. NXT has been fully solidifying itself as a brand to be reckoned with, and with big matches announced, that moment is seemingly set to continue.

Perhaps the biggest match revealed for next week has championship implications. Dijak will battle Baron Corbin and Carmelo Hayes in a Triple Threat match. The winner will face NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov for his coveted prize.

Next week will also feature the Women's Breakout Tournament, plus WWE RAW's Tegan Nox will go one-on-one with Lyra Valkyria. Both women want a shot at The Man's NXT Women's Championship.