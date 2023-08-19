How did LA Knight get busted open on SmackDown? Pinpointing the exact moment of injury!

LA Knight kicked off the action on SmackDown this week from the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto. The Megastar squared off against Austin Theory in a number one contender’s match for the United States Championship. During the bout, Knight suffered a laceration. Here’s how he got hurt.

Austin Theory sent LA Knight head-first into the second turnbuckle during their match on SmackDown. The impact left Knight with a cut on his forehead. Thankfully, the popular star came out of the match without a serious injury or a concussion.

This is the spot that busted open the Megastar.

The 40-year-old star will, however, have to worry about The Miz, rather than the crimson liquid that dripped from his forehead. The A-Lister cost the Megastar his opportunity at the United States Championship, as the Miz’s interference allowed Theory to steal the win.

The youngest Money in the Bank winner will face Rey Mysterio in a rematch for the title. Speaking of Mysterio, the WWE Hall of Famer will be in action on SmackDown next Friday as he takes on the brash and cocky Grayson Waller.

The arrogant Aussie tried his best to sow the seeds of dissension between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar on the Grayson Waller Effect tonight. It remains to be seen if Mysterio can shut Waller up next week on the blue brand.

LA Knight’s feud with The Miz could be big for SmackDown & RAW

The feud kicked off a few weeks ago on RAW, when The Miz blamed Knight for stealing his moment in the sun. The two engaged in an intense promo battle that didn’t end well for the two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion.

It is possible WWE could be setting up a brand supremacy storyline with the ongoing feud between Knight and The Miz since both superstars belong to different brands. There’s only one premium live event big enough to host such a match.

We are talking about Survivor Series: War Games. This year’s Survivor Series will go down at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on November 25.

How would you book LA Knight vs. The Miz? Let us know in the comments section below!

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here