LA Knight to be engaged in long-standing feud with former WWE Champion? Piecing together the clues so far

LA Knight made a surprise appearance on RAW last week. The 40-year-old star got physical with a former WWE Champion at the show. His appearance might’ve sowed the seeds for a lengthy feud.

The person LA Knight engaged on RAW this Monday and the week prior is none other than The Miz. WWE might be building towards a feud between the two superstars with a potential brand supremacy match at Survivor Series 2024.

Knight’s appearance on RAW took fans by surprise since he’s exclusive to SmackDown. The Slim Jim Battle Royal winner was drafted to the blue brand as part of the WWE Draft 2023. The Miz, on the other hand, stayed on the red brand.

The feud between the two seemingly kicked off at SummerSlam 2023, when The Megastar eliminated the A-lister in the Battle Royal. Knight would go on to win the whole thing after last eliminating Sheamus to a huge pop from the crowd.

Knight also worked the August 11, 2023, episode of SmackDown. He defeated Hit Row’s Top Dolla in singles competition. It remains to be seen what the charismatic star will do on SmackDown this Friday.

WWE legend thinks LA Knight lost promo exchange against The Miz

Knight and Miz had an intense back-and-forth on the microphone last Monday on RAW. The A-lister referenced his early struggles in WWE. The promo capped off with Knight taking out The Miz with his finisher.

On the latest Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash explained why he thought The Miz came out as the bigger star in his promo exchange with LA Knight.

"I thought that it showed how well The Miz can cut a promo […] LA bobbled a couple of lines whereas The Miz was spot on. I've always said in this business that when it comes down to it, when they say who's the best worker, who's the best this, who's the best that, it's really hard for me not to say, I don't know, maybe the guy with the hot wife that lives in the big house that's probably worth 10 million bucks."

On the latest episode of RAW, The Miz hinted at showing up on SmackDown to confront Knight. It remains to be seen whether that will come to fruition.

What’s your take on LA Knight versus The Miz? Let us know in the comments section below!

