Triple H announces name change for long-running WWE pay-per-view event

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H announced during the recent Q3 earnings call that the annual Survivor Series premium live event will officially be known as Survivor Series: WarGames moving forward.

In years past, the event pitted RAW versus SmackDown in a battle for brand supremacy in traditional 5 vs. 5 matches. NXT was a part of the Survivor Series in 2019 and won the most matches out of any brand at the event.

It was announced in September that this year's Survivor Series premium live event would feature WarGames matches, and now The Game has added that will be the case moving forward.

Triple H details his plans for WWE NXT

Hunter has gained a ton of power in WWE recently and has big plans for the future of NXT. In addition to abandoning the 2.0 label, Triple H has his sights set on expanding the black-and-gold brand globally.

The 53-year-old said he wanted to create a "World Cup" scenario for WWE's developmental system in the years ahead.

"So, NXT Europe, NXT Australia, NXT South Africa, South America, Mexico, [we will] eventually build that into a global system that will lead to almost a World Cup scenario," Triple H revealed. "The World Cup finals for NXT will one year be in London, the next year maybe Mexico City, and all the while really what you’re doing is building this fanbase for college football while you’re building stars for the major leagues which is RAW, SmackDown, WrestleMania, right. In India right now, we are the second biggest sport in India outside of Cricket. It’s massive already but imagine that scale when we have a brand on the ground of native Indian people having their own brand [and] one of them branches out and goes to RAW or SmackDown, headlines WrestleMania, it’s game-changing."

Triple H has made several changes following Vince McMahon's resignation as CEO. It will be interesting to see what the new regime has in store for wrestling fans moving forward.

